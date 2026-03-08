Max Scherzer Shines in Blue Jays Spring Training Debut

The starting rotation for the Toronto Blue Jays has easily emerged as one of the best in the American League. It has depth, strikeout machines, veteran experience, and rookie talent. The Blue Jays were not known last year for their pitching staff, but 2026 is going to tell a different story.

The highlights of Toronto's offseason centered around their starting rotation with the acquisition of strikeout machine Dylan Cease, as well as Cody Ponce. But a pair of familiar faces will be back as they inked their return since the year ended. First, it was Shane Bieber, and now it's Max Scherzer.

Bieber agreed to come back in what felt like seconds after their season ended. Scherzer, on the other hand, remained a free agent until February 26. So, he hadn't made a start during spring training at that point, until now.

Max Scherzer's 2026 spring debut with the #BlueJays:



4 IP • 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K



Fastball averaged 94.0 mph and touched 95.8. Everything about it was encouraging. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 7, 2026

In baffling fashion, Scherzer did exactly what most pitchers wouldn't do in their first start back: pitch four complete innings. It isn't just impressive that he stayed out there that long, but he also didn't allow a single hit, let alone an earned run.

The Blue Jays are starting to look more season-ready as they have now won three of their last four, including Scherzer's win against the Phillies. Toronto's year won't kick off until the 27th against the Athletics, but their starting rotation looks already set.

With the acquisition of Scherzer this late in the game, their rotation becomes even more set, and John Schneider will have his pick of the litter every time he goes to name a starter:

Trey Yesavage

Kevin Gausman

Dylan Cease

Cody Ponce

Shane Bieber

José Berríos

Max Scherzer

Scherzer in 2025

Blue Jays staring pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Scherzer missed significant time in 2025 as he dealt with a persistent right thumb injury, which kept him off the mound from March until June. Despite the hours he missed, he was still able to log 17 starts last year and was crucial to their postseason run.

During the Jays playoffs, Scherzer made three starts and pitched for over 14 innings, including Game 7 of the World Series. By the end of those three games, he had an ERA of 3.77, and he is showing no signs of aging.

The 41-year-old isn't going to be named the Opening Day starter, but he is ready to contribute positively in the Blue Jays' redemption tour. His spring training debut shows that not a lot of rust has accumulated, and he is ready to take on the 2026 season.