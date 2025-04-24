Toronto Blue Jays Must Quickly Right Ship After Sweep With Critical Games Ahead
The Toronto Blue Jays are faced with a massive opportunity over the course of the next week with back-to-back series against two of their divisional rivals.
Heading to the Bronx this weekend for a three-game set against the New York Yankees before returning home for three more against the Boston Red Sox, this is a chance for the Blue Jays to establish itself as a legitimate player in the American League East.
Set to cross the one month mark of the season, Toronto opened by playing some really solid ball with a 12-8 start over their first 20 games.
Since a series opening victory against the Seattle Mariners last week, however, the Blue Jays have tumbled its way to five consecutive losses and is fresh off a sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros.
They scored just two runs in the series against the Astros and have totaled only nine runs throughout this losing streak.
Sitting just three games behind the lead in the division and only a game and a half behind the second-place Red Sox, Toronto needs to play their best baseball possible in order to not fall behind and create an early season gulf in the standings.
The good news for the Blue Jays is that the day off on Thursday presents a chance to get the A-team on the bump for the series against the Yankees.
On Friday, Jose Berríos will try to get his season back on track, but perhaps more importantly is the chance the offense has to get right by facing the struggling Carlos Carrasco during the first game of the series.
Carrasco boasts a 6.53 ERA this year and has been downright brutal, perhaps the perfect pitcher to get Toronto out of their current funk with the bats.
Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt -- both of whom have been phenomenal in the early going of the year -- close out things in New York before the team flies back home and gets ready for Boston.
If the Blue Jays can find a way to win the series against the Yankees, it would go a long way towards not only getting them back on the right path ahead of another huge showdown, but putting them in a spot to keep pace in the division.
The kind of baseball Toronto has played in the last week is not going to get it done, and if things don't improve quickly, this team will find itself looking at an intimidating gap in the standings very quickly.