Toronto Blue Jays Offense On Track to Snap Power Streak Dating Back to 2009
The Toronto Blue Jays have scratched and clawed their way back up to a 22-24 record, but like most of their peers in the American League East, it has been a struggle for them to stay at, or above, .500.
The team has won six of its last 10 games, but with a series against the San Diego Padres on the horizon, things do not get much easier over the next few days.
The biggest concern surrounding the Blue Jays this year has been the lack of power. While the pitching staff has had no trouble allowing opposing teams to hit home runs at an alarming pace, the offense has failed to produce many round-trippers. It is part of a growing trend over the last few years, but this time, Toronto's offense, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., is on pace to have fewer than 150 home runs in a full-length season for the first time since 2008.
Toronto Blue Jays On Pace to Snap 16-Year Streak of 150 or More Home Runs Per Season
While hitting home runs is not everything an offense can do to be successful, instant runs have become a big part of the game. You have to go back to 2019 to find the most recent team to win the World Series and not be in the top five in MLB for home runs; that year, the Washington Nationals finished with 231, ranking No. 13.
Perhaps what is most concerning about the trend this year is that the Blue Jays have guys capable of providing much more power than they have. Especially Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who the team extended in April with a 14-year, $500 million contract.
Vlad has hit only five home runs to this point in 2025. He has not missed a game this year, and it has also not affected his offensive performance on the whole with an OPS of .818, but you expect much more power from the first baseman. He has hit 30 or more home runs in three of his seven campaigns in MLB, including an American League-leading 48 in 2021 and 30 last year. This year, he is on pace for 18.
The blame does not just lie on Guerrero; there are others on the team, too, who are expected to produce more power than they have. Anthony Santander hit 44 home runs just last year, but that now seems to just be overperformance in a contract year.
It is not a great trend the team has been on, and without much power coming from their own bats, it is going to be hard to keep up with all of the home runs the opposition is hitting against them.