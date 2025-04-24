Toronto Blue Jays Reunite With Versatile Pitcher on Minor League Deal
The Toronto Blue Jays have been busy when it comes to shaping their bullpen.
This past weekend, the team made a flurry of internal moves in that department which resulted in one of their offseason signings -- Jacob Barnes -- electing free agency instead of returning to the organization.
While his performance doesn't lend that to be a major loss, it does impact the depth of the Blue Jays.
So, they decided to reunite with a former pitcher of theirs.
Per Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, Toronto signed Connor Overton to a minor league deal and has assigned him to Triple-A Buffalo.
Originally a 15th-round pick by the Miami Marlins in the 2014 MLB draft, he was out of the Major League Baseball ecosystem in 2016 after being released by both the Marlins and Washington Nationals in 2015.
Overton pitched in the independent league of the American Association of Professional Baseball before signing with the San Francisco Giants later during 2016. He went back to an independent league following three years with the Giants.
That's when the Blue Jays first brought Overton into their organization.
Unfortunately, since he was added in February of 2020, he wasn't able to pitch since the minor league season was canceled because of COVID-19. However, they re-signed him the following year and promoted him to The Show for the first time in his career.
He appeared in four games for Toronto, not allowing a single run in 6 2/3 innings pitched. But when he was designated for assignment, the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed him off waivers which ended his first stint with the franchise.
For his career, Overton has appeared in 18 MLB contests (10 starts) and has a put up a 4.85 ERA.
He has the versatility to be used as a starter or reliever, something that could give him an opportunity to earn a role with the Blue Jays this time around since the team only has four true starters right now -- Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios and Bowden Francis -- while Max Scherzer is on the injured list.
Overton will be one to keep an eye on once he starts pitching for Triple-A.