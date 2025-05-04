Toronto Blue Jays Rising Pitching Prospect Continues Domination in Dunedin
If there were questions about this Toronto Blue Jays prospect’s ability to get out professional hitters, he’s putting those questions to rest.
Khal Stephen looks like he’s overwhelming Florida State League batters with Class A Dunedin, as his most recent performance was another brilliant outing for the former Mississippi State standout.
The right-hander was back on the mound in Dunedin on Saturday and did not disappoint. He threw five innings to claim his second win of the season, as he allowed four hits. He struck out eight and walked none.
The affiliate also boasts one of the other top pitchers in the organization in Trey Yesavage. But Stephen has been just as dominant.
In six starts, he is 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA. He’s pitched at least five innings in all but one of those starts. In 29.2 innings he has struck out 36, walked six and allowed batters to hit just .202 against him. He also has a 0.94 WHIP.
In other words, he appears ready for a promotion. He has a polish that is overwhelming hitters that usually don’t have collegiate experience.
The next step for him would be High-A Vancouver.
The 22-year-old from Danville, Ill., was selected in the second round of the MLB draft last year. But the Jays opted to shut him down for the rest of the season as the Bulldogs typically make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament each season. He was just MSU’s 12th second-round pick.
He joined the Blue Jays with three years of college baseball experience. He spent his first two college seasons at Purdue before he transferred to the SEC power.
With the Bulldogs last season, he was named third team all-American by several outlets, along with NCAA Charlottesville all-regional team selection. He was also a first-team all-SEC pick.
In 16 starts he went 8-3 with a 3.28 ERA, which was seventh in the SEC. He struck out 107 hitters, which was also seventh in the conference. His 96 innings pitched was third in the SEC and he allowed just 21 walks, a team best. Batters hit just .213 against him. His 5.10 strikeout-to-walk ratio was the sixth best in the SEC.
With Purdue as a sophomore, he was selected third-team all-Big Ten after he went 6-2 as the Boilermakers’ Friday starter in conference action. He was named Purdue’s pitcher of the year and as the first sophomore selected as an opening-day starter since 2016.