Is MLB Executive Correct in Naming Toronto Blue Jays Most Disappointing Team in MLB?
The Toronto Blue Jays were determined to spend some money and upgrade their roster this past offseason.
They had unsuccessfully courted free agents in years before, but that wasn’t going to deter them from trying again. This time around, they found some success in the market, signing All-Star right fielder Anthony Santander, starting pitcher Max Scherzer and relief pitchers Jeff Hoffman and Yimi Garcia.
Those four players were expected to help elevate the team’s performance, but through the first month of the season, the Blue Jays have been a middle-of-the-pack team again.
That has led to one MLB executive who partook in a piece shared by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com discussing some of the biggest surprises and disappointments to place Toronto in the latter category.
It is hard to argue against that executive with the Blue Jays entering May with a 14-16 record despite getting off to a strong 12-8 start.
That puts them in 10th place in the American League, certainly not where manager John Schneider wants to be. There have already been some whispers that he could be on the hot seat if the team falls out of the playoff race, putting some pressure on him to figure things out.
Alas, there is only so much he can do from the dugout when virtually his entire team is mired in a power-hitting slump.
Santander has been among the most disappointing players in the league to start the season with a .178/.258/.314 slash line with four home runs and four doubles, producing an OPS+ of 64 and -0.6 WAR.
Catcher Alejandro Kirk, second baseman Andres Gimenez, third baseman Ernie Clement and left fielder Alan Roden are all under 100 OPS+ as starting players, as Santander isn’t alone in struggling.
Shortstop Bo Bichette looks healthy and is playing at a much higher level than he did during an injury-plagued 2024, but he has yet to hit a home run to go along with 10 doubles.
The most productive starter to this point has been outfielder George Springer.
It is encouraging to see him bouncing back after tough campaigns in 2023 and 2024, but he should be a complementary piece, not the centerpiece of their offensive production as he is right now.
First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looks to be turning a corner, putting a slow start behind him for a second straight season.
On the mound, Scherzer hasn’t provided the team much of anything, getting hurt during his debut with the team. Chris Bassitt has assumed the ace role in the early going, but there hasn’t been much help elsewhere in the rotation.
The bullpen has been a strength with Hoffman and Garcia both living up to and exceeding expectations as free agent signings. Brendon Little has turned into a reliable workhorse with an AL-leading 16 appearances.
Mason Fluharty has also performed well through his first 12 appearances with a 2.25 ERA.
This is a team in need of a spark to get things back on track; who is going to step up and provide it? Santander finding his way would certainly help because it will take more than Guerrero being a one-man wrecking crew.