Toronto Blue Jays Rising Star Trey Yesavage Makes First New Hampshire Start
Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect Trey Yesavage pitched for his third different affiliate when he started for the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday.
It was his first start since he was promoted earlier this week. He started this season with the Class-A Dunedin Blue Jays and was promoted to the High-A Vancouver Canadians last month.
At each stop he was dominant. With New Hampshire, he had his moments.
More news: Blue Jays All-Star Could Be MLB Trade Deadline Target of Yankees
He pitched four innings and allowed just one hit. He gave up one run, which was earned, along with four walks. He also struck out four. That pushed his ERA for the season to 2.25 this season.
He allowed his only run in the first inning after he walked the bases loaded to start the frame. After a mound visit, he worked around it, inducing a pop-out, a sacrifice fly that scored a run and another pop-out to end the inning.
From there, He was much more effective. He gave up one more walk to lead off the second but ended the inning with a strikeout. He retired the side in the third inning and allowed his only hit, a double, to lead off the fourth inning.
More news: Blue Jays Need To Figure Out What Their Plans Are With Bo Bichette
It was a good start for the 23-year-old prospect, who is ranked No. 2 in the organization by MLB Pipeline.
In his last start with Vancouver, he struck out nine hitters in five innings and move into the lead in strikeouts in minor league baseball. The performance also led to his first win with Vancouver.
Entering his first start with New Hampshire, he made 11 combined starts at Dunedin and Vancouver. He was 4-0 with a 2.13 ERA, with 88 strikeouts and 19 walks in 50.2 innings.
With Dunedin, he went 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA in 33.1 innings, with 55 strikeouts and eight walks. He brought the ERA down in four starts for the Canadians (1.56). He also had 33 strikeouts and 11 walks in 17.1 innings. Combined batters are hitting .137 against him, with a .086 average in Vancouver.
More news: Will Toronto Blue Jays Try To Secure Pirates Pitcher Again at Trade Deadline?
Toronto made the decision to promote Yesavage after an incredible run at Dunedin, as the Blue Jays opted to keep him in the warmer weather until mid-May. While with the Blue Jays, he was named Florida State League pitcher of the week after he threw six shutout innings against the Clearwater Threshers on May 1.
Yesavage was the No. 20 overall selection last July out of East Carolina, where he was one of college baseball’s most dominant pitchers.
He has pitched like a polished collegiate this season. At ECU last season he went 11-1 in 15 starts with a 2.02 ERA. He also struck out 145 and walked 32 in 93.1 innings. He won the AAC’s pitching triple crown, leading the conference in wins, ERA and strikeouts.
For more Blue Jays news, be sure to visit Blue Jays On SI.