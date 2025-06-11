Will Toronto Blue Jays Try To Secure Pirates Pitcher Again at Trade Deadline?
Since May began, the Toronto Blue Jays have become one of the most dominant teams in the MLB, as their suddenly high-octane offense has propelled them to a 36-30 record.
In that stretch, the Blue Jays have the third-best wRC+ (120) in baseball and the lowest strikeout rate (17.0), and it’s turned them into firm buyers ahead of the trade deadline.
While their offense has found a way to consistently click, the starting pitching staff can’t say the same, as it becomes the most glaring need. Outside of Chris Bassitt, Kevin Gausman, and Jose Berrios, Toronto needs help in the rotation.
As the Blue Jays have won nine of their last 11 games, they’ll be contenders in a crowded American League wild card race. But to separate, they will need to find a starter on the trade market.
Toronto has coveted Pittsburgh Pirates lefty Andrew Heaney in previous years, and he may be the perfect solution for their rotation.
Toronto Blue Jays Should Target Andrew Heaney at Trade Deadline
The Blue Jays need another starting pitcher. Their rotation ranks No. 25 in baseball with a 4.50 ERA, and they have a 4.79 FIP. Worse, they’ve allowed the second-highest home runs (64) through 66 games.
The Pirates are out of contention with a 27-40 record, and while they won’t be trading Paul Skenes anytime soon, they have plenty of options for teams to sort over.
That makes a starter like Heaney, who was named in an MLB.com article as Pittsburgh's biggest trade chip with his expiring deal, a valuable asset. The Toronto Star (subscription required) listed Heaney as one of the top options for the team on the market.
The Blue Jays are an immediate fit, with prior interest shown in Heaney.
They explored bringing on the lefty in 2022 before he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and made an offer the following season that he declined in favor of the Texas Rangers.
That’s a lot of recent history of talks with the southpaw.
The 34-year-old is off to a strong campaign in 13 starts on a flailing team. Heaney has posted a 3.24 ERA and 1.147 WHIP with 52 strikeouts to 24 walks in 72.1 innings pitched.
That’s a better ERA than anyone in the trio of Bassitt, Gausman, and Berrios. Heaney's performance surpasses that of a single option outside these three, and injuries have created a significant void in the rotation.
Heaney also brings critical postseason experience from the Rangers’ 2023 World Series title.
While Heaney left his last start in the top of the seventh with a presumed injury, it was revealed to be left calf cramps and nothing serious.
Toronto’s rotation needs a boost, and they’re expected to be aggressive in the trade market. Perhaps a third time’s a charm with their attempts to land Heaney.
