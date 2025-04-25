Toronto Blue Jays Select Highly Valued Two-Way Prospect in Recent Mock Draft
The Toronto Blue Jays are in a rather awkward predicament at the moment, as they sit right about the middle of being a competitive roster and working towards building a younger roster. While their farm system has some promising talents, ultimately, it is not one of the best at the moment, and a strong 2025 MLB draft class may help them polish things up and build for the future. With a 12-13 record through the first part of the season, who knows how they are going to look this year?
The draft is just around the corner as well, with the event kicking off on July 13 this year, so teams are no doubt beginning to compile information and put together their draft boards. This upcoming class has an exceptional amount of talent, and multiple players who could end up being franchise defining prospects depending on how well they pan out.
The shortstop position is stacked per usual, with many of the best prospects in the infield lining up at the position to showcase the bulk of their talents. The most notable name for many will be Ethan Holliday due to his relation to Jackson Holliday and Matt Holliday, but there are plenty of high quality players to take a look at.
In a recent mock draft completed by Joel Reuter for Bleacher Report, he would have the Blue Jays selecting one of these highly talented shortstops, selecting two-way player Billy Carlson from Corona High School. Carlson has split time between the infield and pitching in his high school career, though he seemingly projects better long-term in the former, with Reuter validating his pick with the following information:
"Carlson is one of the better two-way prospects in the 2025 prep class, though his future is almost certainly as a full-time hitter. He is part of the top-tier of prep shortstops, alongside Ethan Holliday, Eli Willits and Kayson Cunningham, and it will be interesting to see how that group stacks up on draft day. With legitimate five-tool upside and the glove to stick at shortstop, Carlson possesses the loud raw tools that the Blue Jays have prioritized atop of their recent draft hauls."
Carlson has been outstanding at the plate, as last season he hit for a .379 batting average, with 27 RBI, 25 runs, five home runs, and four doubles according to MaxPreps. While this does not give a full picture due to the lack of a full statistical background, it shows he has produced, and with a 65 arm grade and 60 field grade according to MLB Pipeline, he may end up being a quality addition if Toronto decides to select him at pick No. 8 this year.