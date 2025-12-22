Breaking Down Why Blue Jays Outfield Was Easily One of Best in Baseball

There was plenty on display during the World Series (and the 2025 season) surrounding the Toronto Blue Jays and their strengths. The Jays were deadly at the plate all the way through the lineup and that included plenty of talent with their players in the outfield.

If one thing should come to mind surrounding those who play any position in the field it is their ability to impact the game, both offensively and defensively. But, the Blue Jays had depth at the position last season that was nearly unfathomable.

It isn't just Daulton Varsho and George Springer who demand attention, but Nathan Lukes, Addison Barger, Myles Straw, Davis Schneider and Joey Loperfido as well. There isn't a bad option to pick for their manager John Schneider.

Blue Jays' Best Bats

Springer: After finishing 2025 with a .959 OPS as he batted .309, Springer was rightfully a finalist for a pair of Silver Slugger Awards and even though he didn't win at the outfield position he did take home the second of his career at DH.

Varsho: Their center fielder missed significant time as he started the year on the injured list as he was still recovering from shoulder surgery then almost as soon as he returned Varsho injured his hamstring, so he only played in 71 games. But when he did play his impact was incredible.



Varsho was one of four Blue Jays to have more than 20 home runs on the year despite playing less than half of the season which paired quite nicely with 55 RBI.

Barger: This was a breakout year for Barger where he batted .243 while slugging .454 and he was one of the other three to join Varsho with 20 or more long balls. As good as he was during the regular season he was even better in his first career postseason as he posted an OPS over 1.000 as one of three Blue Jays with more than 20 hits.

Loperfido: As easily one of the best players still developing in the farm system Loperfido was more than exceptional in his 40+ games he had the opportunity to suit up in as he slashed .333/.379/.500.

It isn't hard to see why the Jays are such a solid unit as there isn't an incorrect option to pick and they could be even stronger if they lock down slugger Kyle Tucker who the organization is aggressively pursuing.

Granted if they do sign Tucker it seems likely that one or two of these guys could be dealt away which means their 2026 outfield will look different. But it will actually be stronger, which should be a terrifying thought for pitching staffs.

Last season ended in heartbreak for the Blue Jays but there is no diminishing the season that they just had. It was their best in more than 30 years and the outfield was a driving force.

