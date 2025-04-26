Toronto Blue Jays Set for Doubleheader with New York Yankees After Rainout
The Toronto Blue Jays will get an extra day to relax in New York as their Saturday contest with the Yankees was postponed due to rain.
The tradeoff is a Sunday, single-admission doubleheader that will start at 1:35 p.m. eastern.
The Yankees announced the rainout and the rescheduling of the game on its social media account.
According to the Yankees, Per the Yankees, only tickets dated Sunday, April 27, will be valid for the doubleheader. Tickets for Saturday's game will not be valid for the doubleheader. Saturday's game is also considered the second game of the single admission doubleheader and will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
The Yankees also announced their ticket exchange policy on social media. For fans that have tickets to Saturday's game they may exchange those for tickets to a similar regular season game at Yankee Stadium, subject to availability, as described in the Yankees rain check policy, which may be found at www.yankees.com/raincheck.
Tickets can be exchanged online only and cannot be exchanged in person at the Yankee Stadium ticket office.
Toronto announced its starters for the doubleheader. Kevin Gausman (2-2, 3.16) will start in the first game and Chris Bassitt (2-1, 1.88) will start in the second game.
The Yankees will start left-handed pitcher Max Fried (4-0, 1.42) in the first game of the doubleheader and right-handed pitcher Clarke Schmidt in the second game.
The Blue Jays defeated the Yankees, 4-2, on Friday in the first game of the series. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 15th career home run at Yankee Stadium, the most of his career as a visiting player at any ballpark.
Toronto gets another day off on Monday before it heads home to host the Boston Red Sox in a three-games series that starts on Tuesday.