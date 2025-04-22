Toronto Blue Jays Should Check on Availability of Minnesota Twins All-Star Infielder
The Toronto Blue Jays have gotten off to a solid enough start in the 2025 MLB regular season with a 12-11 record.
They look like a middle-of-the-pack squad again, but the talent is there for them to turn things on and make a real push for a playoff spot this year.
A big reason for their optimistic outlook is the performance of their pitching staff.
Nine of the 14 pitchers who have made multiple appearances for the team thus far this season have ERA+ numbers in the triple digits.
There have been some truly elite performances, such as Chris Bassitt with a 0.77 ERA across his first 23.1 innings. Free agent signing, closer Jeff Hoffman, has been lights-out as well anchoring the bullpen.
While the performances on the mound have been stellar, the team’s offense has left something to be desired.
Only five out of their 14 positional players have recorded an OPS+ in the triple digits, with 100 being the league average.
Their big free agent signing, designated hitter Anthony Santander, has a .196/.265/.304 slash line with only two home runs and eight RBI.
There has been a power outage for the Blue Jays with Andres Gimenez leading the team with three home runs. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has only one and shortstop Bo Bichette has yet to hit a long ball this season.
Those two are at least producing with OPS+ numbers of 131 and 116. The only other starters in triple digits are outfielders Myles Straw and George Springer.
Jump starting the offense should be the No. 1 priority for Toronto with several players performing under expectations.
Right now, third base looks to be the weakest point, were Ernie Clement is listed as the starter. He has a .212/.263/.250 slash line and the other infield options on the Major League roster don’t offer much more than that.
Will Wagner has a -0.2 WAR through 56 plate apperances with a .224/.309/.265 slash line. Davis Schneider has one hit through his first 21 plate appearances, offering nothing at the dish currently.
In need of offensive upgrades, the Blue Jays should strongly consider looking outside of the organization and making a splash.
One player who could help them in multiple ways is Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins.
The three-time All-Star was listed as a likely trade candidate by Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report and would make a lot of sense for Toronto.
He could take over at third base, a move that was going to be made had he ended up signing with the New York Mets before some issues were raised with his physical.
Injuries are always going to be a risk. But when Correa is on, as he was in 2024 through 86 games, he produces superstar level numbers.
His start to 2025 has been abysmal, but his track record speaks for itself. His playoff performance is something that should appeal to teams as well, since he gets the job done when the lights are brightest.
In 85 postseason games and 358 plate appearances, he has a .282/.352/.508 slash line with 18 home runs, 19 doubles and 63 RBI.
Correa also has a career regular season OPS+ of 125 and remains a very solid defender at shortstop.
That should translate well to third base, where he could hold things down for as long as Bichette remains on the roster.
Correa would provide the team with insurance in case he opts to leave in free agency after the season. Still only 30 years old, he should have several seasons of above-average production left in him as long as he can stay on the field.