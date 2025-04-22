Toronto Blue Jays Must Find Way To Break Out of Frustrating Mediocrity
It has been a long time since the Toronto Blue Jays were truly an elite team.
Certainly disappointing for the fan base, but they can take some solace in knowing they haven’t truly bottomed out either in recent history. The Blue Jays are consistently a team in the middle of the pack with some ebbs and flows.
That is something the team needs to figure out a way to stop and start producing at a higher level with more consistency.
Signing All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a long-term extension is certainly a strong first step in achieving that. With him locked in, it should be easier to recruit players to the franchise knowing they are committed to building a sustainable winner.
For years Toronto has struggled to attract free agents. It wasn’t from a lack of money or effort pursuing them, players just wouldn’t take their money.
With Guerrero committed long-term that should change.
But, for now, the team has to work with what they have to try and climb out of the middle-of-the-pack doldrums.
In the most recent MLB power rankings shared by The Athletic (subscription required), the Blue Jays are ranked No. 15. They were 16 last week and being right in the middle is nothing new for the franchise.
A year ago, in the midst of a strong stretch, they were No. 11. But, they went cold shortly after and found themselves at No. 18.
“This year, they have a winning record, but their run differential is uninspiring. For now, continue to assume they’re somewhere in the middle of the pack, trending on and off the playoff bubble with each good and bad week,” wrote Chad Jennings of The Athletic.
What can elevate this team in 2025?
Consistency on offense would help.
Only five out of 14 positional players have an OPS+ in triple digits. Their big free agent splash, Anthony Santander, is not one of them.
He has a .196/.265/.304 slash line with two home runs and eight RBI. Not the kind of return on investment the team was hoping for from the 2024 All-Star slugger.
One positive is that Santander is at least on the field. Their other free agent addition, future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, landed on the injured list after three innings.
Guerrero and Bo Bichette haven’t gotten their power strokes going yet either. The first baseman has one home run and six doubles, while the shortstop has eight doubles and zero home runs.
There have been some truly incredible pitching performances thus far, headlined by Chris Bassitt and his 0.76 ERA and Jeff Hoffman, who has stabilized the team’s bullpen after coming over from the Philadelphia Phillies as a free agent.
The talent is certainly there for Toronto to rise in the rankings and be more than just a run-of-the-mill middle-of-the-pack team. If they don’t realize it, however, their manager could be on the hot seat.