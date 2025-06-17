Inside The Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays Should Pursue Marlins Ace Set to Dominate Trade Deadline

After losing out on Rafael Devers, the Toronto Blue Jays can make a similarly splashy move with a trade for this Miami Marlins ace.

Maddy Hudak

The Toronto Blue Jays unfortunately missed out on a blockbuster trade for Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers, who was dealt to the San Francisco Giants ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

But the Blue Jays' pursuit of Devers shows they want to buy and are willing to make big moves. That's encouraging.

That would have come as a huge momentum boost following a series sweep by the Philadelphia Phillies that caused them to lose the top AL Wild Card spot after an 8-2 start to the month.

With the inconsistency on offense creeping back into their play through June, that may make a power hitter a bolstered priority, but the biggest need is still a starting pitcher.

The Blue Jays should consider pursuing Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara if they aim to replicate Devers' impact.

MLB.com recently reported the key storylines to watch ahead of the trade deadline. With Devers off the market, the new headliner is expected to be Alcantara after improving his performance in June.

“Barring a surprise… Alcantara is likely to be the biggest name in the pitching market moved prior to the deadline. He should command a sizable return, even amid a down year, since he is under club control through 2027 and stands out in what looks to be a relatively thin starter market,” MLB.com writes.

Now, that surprise they mention is Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, but that’s a highly unrealistic scenario. A move for Alcantara is far more plausible.

A few weeks ago, speculation suggested that Alcantara would remain with the Marlins, given his challenging start to the 2025 season following Tommy John surgery last year.

However, with his fastball returning to 97.6 mph and his command improving, Alcantara is now primed to be a headlining candidate, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, who also considers him the No. 1 trade piece.

Entering play on June 16, Alcantara has gone 3-7 in 13 starts with a 7.14 ERA, with a worse strikeout rate and higher walk rate.

However, his last two starts have demonstrated a significant turnaround with a 1.50 ERA.

If the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner is able to continue pitching closer to that form than his performance to start this season, he would absolutely be a top trade asset.

Toronto is one of four teams that include the Giants who were willing to make a significant swing for Devers.

If Alcantara commands a similar value, that could be the difference-maker in a promising yet streaky season for the Blue Jays.

