Trey Yesavage Gets First Major League Win With Division Title on the Line
The American League East will not be decided until the final game of the season is played by both the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees. The Blue Jays have kept pace with the Yankees as both took game two of their current series.
Toronto was led by Trey Yesavage on the mound who was making just his third major league start and looking for his first win in a Toronto jersey.
Yesavage went five full innings before his time on the mound was done, and in that time, he struck out five batters and didn't allow a single run. The Blue Jays went on to win the game 5-1 over the Tampa Bay Rays to secure a series victory over the Rays and get Yesavage his first win in the major leagues. The team is now looking for the sweep in the final game of both the series and the regular season.
The 22-year-old only took the field in a professional setting for the first time in April of this year. He started in Single-A and worked his way through the farm system before he got the call-up less than two weeks ago. Now, he just showed that he can handle the pressure, and there is a chance he is seen coming out of the dugout this postseason.
A Look at the Final Game of the Regular Season
There isn't much of a better starter to be taking the field in the finale of the series with the division title at stake than veteran Kevin Gausman. Gausman is looking to bounce back from his last start where he had four earned runs on nine hits. However, that game is quite the outlier for the season he has been having.
This year, the Blue Jays have used him in 31 starts, where he has amassed 184 strikeouts and posted an ERA of 3.47. His ERA continues to climb down recently despite his last start. In his last seven outings he has a 2.51 ERA and 46 strikeouts. To say he has the upper hand in this game is an understatement.
The 26-year-old Ian Seymour took the mound in the majors just this season, and he could very well be up for the challenge at hand. Seymour has only been making starts recently and has been primarily used out of the bullpen this year. However, he is 3-2 in his last seven games with a 3.51 ERA.
If both the Blue Jays and the Yankees come out on top tomorrow then the Jays will take the title as they dominated the Yankees this year and will win the tie breaker. The Blue Jays need to take care of business in Rogers Centre and the AL East is theirs.