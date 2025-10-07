Two Blue Jays Stars Named Finalists for MLB's Hank Aaron Award
The Hank Aaron award is given to the best overall offensive player in the American and National Leagues. This started back in 1999 on the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's home run record. Finalists for this year's award were announced and the Toronto Blue Jays are the only team in the AL with multiple players up for the honor.
George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are the two Blue Jays that are up for consideration for their performances. These two have been some of the best that the AL has had to offer this year and the two are joined with Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge (as well as six others) who are in contention.
A Stellar Season for the Pair of Bats
There are 12 players in the AL who had at least 32 homers this season and Springer is one. It is also noteworthy that he spent time on the injured list and the majority of those that have more homers than him this year have a significant more at-bats.
Springer's home run number leads all Blue Jays hitters to pair nicely with his 84 RBI during the regular season which is top-20 in AL. It isn't surprising that he finished the year with an OPS that neared 1.000 led by a .560 slugging. His entire stat line leads the offense for Toronto, but even more impressively he finished the year with the fourth-best batting average in baseball as one of seven players in the majors (one being Bo Bichette) to finish with an average over .300.
Guerrero Jr. didn't have quite the year that Springer did, but he was vital for the Blue Jays division title run. He posted the second-best numbers on the team (trailing Springer) with a .848 OPS and 23 home runs while matching his 84 RBI.
Most recently the Blue Jays first baseman led them to a monstrous offensive beatdown of the New York Yankees. He hit the first grand slam of the playoffs which led the ball club to a 13-7 victory in game two of the AL Divisional Series.
These two have contributed game in and game out all season long. They are now grouped with an elite list of players who made headlines all year. Either could be argued as one of the best bats in the league and it will be interesting to see if one of them ends up with the lucrative title.