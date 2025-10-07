Vladdy Ready To Lead the Charge at Yankee Stadium in AL Divisional Series
The stakes are very high going into Game three of the American League Divisional Series. This isn't just a playoff game, but an opportunity for the Toronto Blue Jays to secure a victory over the New York Yankees and advance to the AL Championship.
Now, the ballclub is still without one of their biggest offensive weapons (Bo Bichette) as he still finds himself on the injured list, but so far that hasn't been an issue for the Jays. Multiple stars have come through, including their first baseman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Vladdy). He led the team to a 13-7 victory in game two with the first grand slam of the postseason.
The Blue Jays have landed in New York and are now ready to take on their division rivals at Yankee Stadium, where Guerrero has been excellent, to say the least.
Throughout his career, he has played in nearly 50 games on that field and posted a .302 batting average along with an OPS over 1.00, which pairs nicely with his 16 homers. He could be the game-changer for the Blue Jays.
Postseason for Toronto and Guerrero Jr.
Vladdy and the Blue Jays' offense are going up against a worthy foe on the mound as the Yankees are sending out one of their best in a do-or-die game, Carlos Rodón.
Rodón was one of 11 pitchers in baseball during the regular season to amass more than 200 strikeouts, which complemented his 3.09 ERA quite well. However, he has faced Guerrero Jr. 21 times in his career and hasn't struck him out once.
Toronto has played in only two games these playoffs after earning a bye in the wild card round, but during those, Guerrero Jr. has been the best bat the team has. He has amassed an OPS of nearly 2.00 with a pair of homers and six RBI so far against the Yankees.
Their first baseman isn't the only one who is lighting up the Yankees in this divisional round, but quite a few others which is easy to assume after they put up 23 runs in the first two games. Alejandro Kirk and Daulton Varsho have a pair of homers as well .
The Blue Jays could easily be moving on to the ALCS by the end of the night, as their offense has become arguably unstoppable. Vlad might be leading the charge, but there is a threat at the plate in the entire lineup. The question at this point isn't who will beat them, but who can?