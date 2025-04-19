Watch: Toronto Blue Jays, Mariners Benches Clear After Strongly-Worded Exchange
The Toronto Blue Jays took on the Seattle Mariners on Saturday afternoon and tensions rose between the two teams.
As Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios walked off the field, he had some choice words for Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh, who was walking down the third base line towards the Mariners bench.
Raleigh and Berrios started a heated exchange that led to benches clearing. Berrios quickly made his way to the Toronto dugout, but the teams remained on the field as Raleigh clearly took exception with whatever the pitcher had to say to him.
Luckily it did not escalate into anything further, but it was a tense moment that ended up seeing Berrios on the opposite end of a game-changing moment.
Later in the day, Raleigh hit a Berrios changeup into right field for a two-run double. It is what gave the Blue Jays their 3-1 lead. The catcher drew a walk in the first inning and then hit an infield single in the fourth.
Whoever ends up in an argument with Raleigh will always end up seeing the rest of the team backing him up. He is considered the backbone of the Seattle roster and a fan favorite.
Toronto tied the game back up in the sixth inning before it eventually went into extras.
Berrios ended the day with a quality start, at least. He gave up just those three runs over six innings with four hits allowed and three strikeouts. He did walk four batters, which was not ideal.
The Blue Jays won the night before by a 3-1 score, holding Raliegh to a 1-for-4 day.