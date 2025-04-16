WATCH: Toronto Blue Jays Superstar Finally Swats First Home Run of Season
As the Toronto Blue Jays look to keep pace in the American League East, they have been patiently waiting for the star slugger to burst out of a lengthy home run drought.
It has been a strong start to the campaign for the Blue Jays, and what might be most impressive about the beginning of the season is that their best player hasn’t even been great yet.
With likely a ton of stress surrounding his massive contract extension, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has gotten off to a bit of a slow start this year for Toronto. Coming into Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves, the star slugger was still without a home run. Considering he is one of the best power hitters in the game, this has been shocking.
However, against the returning Spencer Strider, Guerrero was able to change that with a moon shot over the left-center field wall to give the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth.
This home run must have felt like a massive weight lifted off his shoulders after taking such a long time to finally hit one this year.
Now, this could be the start of a good stretch for Guerrero. With the pressure of getting the new contract all settled, he can fully focus on the task at hand.
For the Blue Jays, even though their star slugger just hit his first home run, the team has been able to do quite well. If this becomes the start of a hot streak for their All-Star first baseman, the offense might be able to live up to its potential of being one of the best in the league soon.