Where Does Blue Jays Star Rank Amongst Best Free Agents Available?
The biggest storyline for the Toronto Blue Jays coming into the 2025 MLB regular season was the future of their dynamic duo, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette.
They have been foundational pieces for the franchise since making their respective debuts during the 2019 campaign. Both have been productive for the franchise, but there were serious questions about their long-term futures with 2025 being the last year both were under team control.
Having two players of that caliber hit free agency at the same time is difficult for any franchise to deal with. It was the biggest topic of discussion throughout spring training, with people wondering whether the Blue Jays would entertain trading either player depending on how the season went.
Some of those questions were put to rest early on when it was announced that Guerrero had agreed to a historic extension with the team, with the sides working out a 14-year, $500 million deal.
On top of that, Toronto has been playing some incredible baseball this season.
They currently have a 71-51 record entering play on Aug. 15, five games ahead of the Boston Red Sox in the American League East with the best mark in the AL.
Where Does Bo Bichette Rank Amongst This Year's Free Agents?
That put to rest any thoughts of trading Bichette, who has put together a strong bounce back campaign after his 2024 season was marred by injuries and inconsistent production at the plate.
It has also settled any concerns about his long-term outlook, once again appearing like someone who is going to become very rich this winter in free agency.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) certainly believes so, placing the Blue Jays star at No. 6 in his MLB free agent rankings.
He is the No. 1-ranked shortstop on the list and fourth-ranked player who has a defensive position; only Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez and Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies are higher.
Bichette’s lofty ranking on the list is deserve, getting back on track as a hitting machine this year.
He currently leads the MLB with 148 base hits, showcasing some power with 16 home runs and 35 doubles.
The home run total is especially impressive because he didn’t hit his first long ball until May 3, going 32 games to begin the campaign without one. Since hitting that first one, though, Bichette has an .846 OPS in 87 games and 393 plate appearances, with a 30-homer pace for 162 games.
An elite bat-to-ball talent, he is setting himself up for a massive payday this winter.
He isn’t the best defender at shortstop, but the production at the plate more than makes up for it.