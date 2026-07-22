Blue Jays Betting Big That Will Brick is Franchise's Future at Catcher

The Toronto Blue Jays did not treat Will Brick like a normal fourth-round selection.

Toronto signed the No. 131 overall pick for $2.5 million, nearly $1.92 million above the assigned slot value of $582,000. The deal tied the record for the largest bonus given to a position player selected after the third round, showing how highly the organization valued a catcher who remained available much longer than expected.

Brick entered the 2026 MLB draft as the highest-ranked prep catcher on MLB Pipeline’s board and its No. 46 overall prospect. Pre-draft projections placed him as high as the late first or early second round, but his commitment to Mississippi State created a difficult signability question for teams without enough bonus-pool flexibility.

Brick Offers Value on Both Sides of the Ball

Will Brick prepares to swing against Briarcrest’s Phinn Beaird during a baseball game on April 13, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brick’s defensive ability gives him a strong foundation as he begins his professional career. The 18-year-old moves well behind the plate, gets out of his crouch quickly and pairs an accurate release with one of the strongest catching arms in the class.

Perfect Game recorded a 1.84-second pop time and an 82 mph catcher velocity, both of which ranked in the 97th percentile for his class. His receiving, athleticism and ability to control the basepaths give him a serious chance to remain at catcher as he moves through the minor leagues.

The offensive side of Brick’s game provides more projection than his defenseive reputation suggests. He has a compact right-handed swing, stays within the strike zone and has shown an ability to hit line drives across the field rather than selling out for pulling power.

That approach is supported by impressive raw tools. Brick has produced exit velocities above 109 mph in batting practice, and evaluators have noted that the power could become a larger part of his game as he adds strength and learns to lift the ball more consistently.

His fall to the fourth round appeared to reflect the cost of signing him more than a lack of talent. Brick had been projected near the top 40 earlier in the spring, and Toronto needed to offer more than four times his slot value to pull him away from Mississippi State. That combination suggests teams viewed his college commitment as an obstacle.

Prep catchers carry considerable developmental risk, but Brick gives the Blue Jays several paths to value. His defense offers a high floor, while his plate discipline and untapped power provide the possibility of becoming more than a glove-first player.