Blue Jays Bring Up Ricky Tiedemann, Sean Keys in Flurry of September Moves

The Toronto Blue Jays geared up for the final month of the season with a flurry of roster moves. The team recalled left-hander Ricky Tiedemann and infielder Sean Keys while activating Joe Mantiply and Josh Smith from the injured list. Outfielder Daz Cameron was designated for assignment, while right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson cleared waivers and elected free agency.

Tiedemann and Keys are the two biggest beneficiaries of today’s moves, and both can use September to show why they should factor into Toronto’s roster plans for 2027 and beyond.

Two Youngsters Get Their Chance To Shine

Sean Keys celebrates hitting a three-run home run against the New York Mets Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tiedemann looked solid in his lone Major-League appearance, pitching 1 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees on Aug. 15. Questions remained about how his stuff would look following Tommy John surgery; his fastball provided an encouraging answer, averaging 96.2 mph according to Statcast. His stay was brief, however, as roster logistics forced Toronto to option him back to Triple-A when Brendon Little returned from the paternity list.

Since being sent down, Tiedemann has worked exclusively out of the bullpen, posting a 4.50 ERA. The change in usage is still worth noting, though. The 24-year-old originally rose through the minors as a starter, so Toronto's decision to give him regular relief work could offer a glimpse of another role for him moving forward.

Keys’ questions are less about health and more about where he can find playing time. The 23-year-old struggled during his first MLB stint, going 6-for-36 with one home run, but he has been excellent in Triple-A, posting a .303/.422/.622 slash line across 51 games. Keys is most accustomed to playing first and third base, but he has also received reps in the corner outfield, giving Toronto several ways to work his bat into the lineup.

Utility man Josh Smith returns after dealing with hamstring inflammation. He has struggled overall this season, hitting .220/.303/.305, but his limited time with Toronto has been considerably better. In 14 games with the Blue Jays, Smith is hitting .250/.323/.464 with a .787 OPS.

Joe Mantiply is another useful addition. The veteran has posted a 2.04 ERA out of Toronto’s bullpen this season, relying more on movement and location than overpowering velocity. His primary pitch, a sinker, averages just 88.8 mph, while his breaking pitches generally sit in the low 80s. The sinker has actually been his most vulnerable offering, with opposing hitters batting .346 and slugging .500 against it.

Daz Cameron ended up being the odd man out. The 29-year-old struggled to make much of an impact during his time with Toronto, posting a lowly .575 OPS in 24 at-bats. With more depth pieces returning and younger players getting opportunities, Cameron became expendable.

The Blue Jays have played well over their last 10 games, going 6-4, but they still sit last in the AL East and 1.5 games behind the final American League Wild Card spot. Toronto is hoping the incoming reinforcements are enough to help them sneak into the postseason.