Blue Jays Recall Ricky Tiedemann for Major League Debut Against Yankees Saturday

It doesn't always have to be pretty, but the Toronto Blue Jays are somehow getting it done, and ugly or not, they are coming up with some big-time wins against some big-time players, which is why they somehow find themselves a game out of the final wild card spot.

The Blue Jays are in the midst of a brutal AL East stretch, but they are taking it one game at a time, which started with taking three of four against the Boston Red Sox, followed by a win in the series opener against the New York Yankees.

Alejandro Kirk was the big bat Friday evening as he doubled to take their first lead of the game, which was followed by a solo shot for some much-needed insurance going into the final three outs, where Louis Varland did exactly what he has done all season.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 LHP Ricky Tiedemann has been recalled from Triple-A and will be active today



🔹 RHP Chase Lee has been optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/PiGFQomNtQ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 15, 2026

The Jays got the job done with an all-around effort, but they have been in desperate need of pitching reinforcements, and even though he won't be taking the bump as a starter on Saturday, his inevitable major league debut is finally here: left-handed pitcher Ricky Tiedemann.

Tiedemann nd the entire Toronto organization have been waiting for years for this moment to finally arrive, but injuries have stonewalled the first time he would take the bump in a big-league game. Well, the wait is finally over.

To make room for him in the clubhouse and on the roster, Chase Lee was sent back to Buffalo after being beaten up by the Boston Red Sox. It might seem like Tiedemann's being rushed out a bit since his season started so late, but with a lefty-heavy Yankees lineup, this might be just the perfect time.

Saturday Starters to Take The Series at Rogers Centre

Blue Jays pitcher Braydon Fisher (63) pitches against the Boston Red Sox Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, there are a couple of gaps to fill in the starting rotation, with both Trey Yesavage and Jameson Taillon sitting on the dreaded injured list. So, it will be Braydon Fisher taking the bump as the opener for a bullpen game against Cy Young contender Cam Schlittler.

CF Brett Bateman RF Nathan Lukes DH Alejandro Kirk LF Jesus Sanchez 3B Kazuma Okamoto SS Andres Gimenez C Brandon Valenzuela 2B Josh Smith 1B Charles McAdoo

KIRK COMES THROUGH 🫡



Alejandro Kirk rips a double into left field to give Toronto (+140) its first lead of the night 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/N4FoFfHF8X — BET99 Sportsbook (@BET99Sportsbook) August 15, 2026

Now, Vladimir Guerrero had a bit of a scare in Friday's win after colliding with Ryan McMahon at third base. After scoring a run, he was removed from the game and has been left off Saturday's starting roster.

Somehow, someway, if the Blue Jays can survive the brutal divisional stretch they are in right now, the playoffs will be theirs to lose.