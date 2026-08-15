Blue Jays Recall Ricky Tiedemann for Major League Debut Against Yankees Saturday
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It doesn't always have to be pretty, but the Toronto Blue Jays are somehow getting it done, and ugly or not, they are coming up with some big-time wins against some big-time players, which is why they somehow find themselves a game out of the final wild card spot.
The Blue Jays are in the midst of a brutal AL East stretch, but they are taking it one game at a time, which started with taking three of four against the Boston Red Sox, followed by a win in the series opener against the New York Yankees.
Alejandro Kirk was the big bat Friday evening as he doubled to take their first lead of the game, which was followed by a solo shot for some much-needed insurance going into the final three outs, where Louis Varland did exactly what he has done all season.
The Jays got the job done with an all-around effort, but they have been in desperate need of pitching reinforcements, and even though he won't be taking the bump as a starter on Saturday, his inevitable major league debut is finally here: left-handed pitcher Ricky Tiedemann.
Tiedemann nd the entire Toronto organization have been waiting for years for this moment to finally arrive, but injuries have stonewalled the first time he would take the bump in a big-league game. Well, the wait is finally over.
To make room for him in the clubhouse and on the roster, Chase Lee was sent back to Buffalo after being beaten up by the Boston Red Sox. It might seem like Tiedemann's being rushed out a bit since his season started so late, but with a lefty-heavy Yankees lineup, this might be just the perfect time.
Saturday Starters to Take The Series at Rogers Centre
Right now, there are a couple of gaps to fill in the starting rotation, with both Trey Yesavage and Jameson Taillon sitting on the dreaded injured list. So, it will be Braydon Fisher taking the bump as the opener for a bullpen game against Cy Young contender Cam Schlittler.
- CF Brett Bateman
- RF Nathan Lukes
- DH Alejandro Kirk
- LF Jesus Sanchez
- 3B Kazuma Okamoto
- SS Andres Gimenez
- C Brandon Valenzuela
- 2B Josh Smith
- 1B Charles McAdoo
Now, Vladimir Guerrero had a bit of a scare in Friday's win after colliding with Ryan McMahon at third base. After scoring a run, he was removed from the game and has been left off Saturday's starting roster.
Somehow, someway, if the Blue Jays can survive the brutal divisional stretch they are in right now, the playoffs will be theirs to lose.
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Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.