One Reason Why Blue Jays Optioned Ricky Tiedemann After MLB Debut

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Sunday that left-hander Brendon Little had been reinstated from the paternity list and would be active against the New York Yankees. In a corresponding move, Ricky Tiedemann was optioned back to Triple-A Buffalo. The transaction came less than 24 hours after Tiedemann made his long-awaited MLB debut during Toronto's 4–1 victory over New York.

The 23-year-old allowed one run across 1 2/3 innings while striking out two. His fastball averaged 96.2 mph and reached 97.2. After everything it took Tiedemann to reach the Majors, the trip back down the ladder happened considerably faster.

Tommy John surgery ended Tiedemann's 2024 season; he missed all of 2025, and additional setbacks delayed his return this year. Saturday's appearance still represented meaningful progress, giving Tiedemann his first chance to pitch at the highest level following years of interruptions.

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Ricky Tiedemann is relieved during the third inning at Rogers Centre. Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tiedemann should not be viewed any differently because of the demotion. Little was away from the team for only three days on the paternity list, making him expendable upon his return. Tiedemann also remains inexperienced after making only a handful of appearances during the latest stage of his rehabilitation. Sending him back to Buffalo could simply give the 23-year-old a steadier workload.

Little provides Toronto with a more established bullpen option, although his own 2026 season has been difficult. The 30-year-old owns a 9.98 ERA with 22 strikeouts across 15.1 innings after posting a 3.03 ERA in 79 appearances last season. Toronto will be hoping his early struggles are not representative of what he can provide over the remainder of the season.

Little may have the more extensive Major League track record, but Tiedemann's brief debut offered a glimpse of how Toronto could eventually use him. The left-hander worked out of the bullpen on Saturday, where his upper-90s fastball and secondary pitches could be maximized in shorter outings.

That does not mean Toronto has abandoned the idea of developing Tiedemann as a starter, but shorter outings could offer another path to meaningful innings as he continues gaining experience. If Tiedemann continues to show the velocity and effectiveness he flashed in his debut while pitching at Triple-A Buffalo, another opportunity could arrive sooner rather than later.

For now, Little gets the next opportunity to help a Toronto bullpen fighting through the stretch run. Tiedemann heads back to Buffalo with his first Major League appearance behind him, and how he performs there could determine how long he has to wait for a second.