Blue Jays Cannot Let Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Hamstring Disrupt His Swing

The Toronto Blue Jays should not ask Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to play through right hamstring tightness. His value begins with his bat, and discomfort in the back leg of a right-handed hitter could compromise the lower-body mechanics needed to drive the ball.

Guerrero exited Tuesday’s 8-6 loss to the Washington Nationals after legging out an infield single in the third inning. He felt the tightness after reaching first and accelerating toward second when the throw escaped Luis García Jr. Manager John Schneider removed him before Toronto returned to the field and said Guerrero would probably sit Wednesday.

As broadcaster Hazel Mae relayed, Schneider said Guerrero’s hamstring “was a little tight as he hit the base there, and then when he turned into second it was a little sore.” Guerrero wanted to continue, but Schneider chose not to risk a more significant injury. That choice was wise, as it protected far more than Guerrero's ability to run the bases.

The Greater Risk Is at the Plate

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a double against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guerrero entered Wednesday batting .265/.345/.357 with six home runs and a .702 OPS through 103 games. His 93 OPS+ sat 7% below league average and 39 points below his career mark, leaving Toronto’s most important hitter searching for the power expected from the middle of its order. A sore hamstring could make that search even more difficult.

The baseball swing begins from the ground up. Research on returning players to hitting describes the sequence as the lower extremities rotating first, followed by the trunk, upper torso and arms. Another medical review of baseball mechanics explains that hitters use their stride to transfer rotational power from the lower body through the core and into the upper extremities.

For the right-handed Guerrero, the injured right hamstring is part of the back leg used to load before his weight moves forward. Hamstring injuries can cause pain during contraction while reducing strength and range of motion.

Even mild discomfort could rush his weight transfer or limit his rotation, decreasing the torque behind his swing. It could also restrict his stride and acceleration, further reducing an already limited part of his game.

Guerrero’s 26.1 feet-per-second sprint speed ranked 403rd on Statcast’s 2026 leaderboard entering Wednesday, placing him among the slowest runners in the Majors. However, speed has never defined his game, making the greater concern whether the injury prevents him from generating force comfortably in the batter’s box.

Toronto can withstand a brief absence. Kazuma Okamoto replaced Guerrero at first base Tuesday and homered in his next plate appearance. The Blue Jays have less to gain from a few additional at-bats than they could lose by allowing their franchise hitter to alter his mechanics to protect the hamstring, further weakening an already diminished swing.

Guerrero should return only when he can load, rotate and drive the ball without protecting his leg. Until then, the Blue Jays should remain patient.