Blue Jays' Kazuma Okamoto Just Rewrote MLB History with Record-Breaking Homer

When the Toronto Blue Jays signed Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto, expectations were high. He slugged 30+ homers in six consecutive seasons from 2018-2023 in the Nippon Professional Baseball league in Japan, and the Blue Jays needed some of that power in Toronto.

Fast forward to July, and Okamoto stands alone, above Shohei Ohtani, with the most home runs by a Japanese-born rookie, and two months remain in the season. Okamoto slugged his 23rd homer in the Blue Jays' 6-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday night at Fenway Park to break the record.

The 408-ft three-run shot boosted Toronto's win odds substantially and pulled the deficit to one in the seventh inning. They were inevitably unable to capitalize on the bomb, which led to a loss that placed the Blue Jays 10-games under .500.

This season has been anything but exciting and expected so far. Just one year removed from a World Series appearance, the Blue Jays were inches from winning over the super-powered Los Angeles Dodgers, but Toronto has spiraled out of control, with little to look forward to.

Since the All-Star break, the Blue Jays are 2-6, which is tied for second-to-last in baseball. Pitching hasn't been great, but power has been non-existent. Toronto has hit five homers in the eight games since the break, which is third-to-last in the MLB.

Oktamoto Holds an Opportunity to Breeze By Ohtani's Home run Record

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Despite the disparaging season, Okamoto has been a massive bright spot. The NPB legend was signed to a four-year deal, which was risky since his rookie campaign began at age 30. Okamoto quieted any uncertainty with his standout performance this season.

He leads the team by a wide margin in homers, RBI, and slugging percentage. He's been serviceable at third base this year, but likely has a long-term profile as a designated hitter. Regardless, he's barreling up the ball and hitting it hard at a very high clip, and it's paying off.

If Okamoto hadn't signed with the Blue Jays, this team would be in a world of hurt. He's produced the second-most wins above replacement (1.4) on the team and stands with Ernie Clement as the only two players to eclipse 1.0 this year.

Moving forward, Big Oak has a chance to sprint past Ohtani's rookie home run record. If he continues this success, he'll only boost his Rookie of the Year chances. For a team reeling as the season moves toward the trade deadline, it's good to see a major success story amongst a disappointing campaign.