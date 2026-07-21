Blue Jays Manager Sends Clear Message After Vladimir Guerrero's Frustration Display

Going into the All-Star break, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider had a message for his team before a pivotal second half began this past weekend at home against the Chicago White Sox. He thought that the break leaving a not-so-good taste in his players' mouths wasn't going to sit well.

How did the Blue Jays respond after the break? They dropped two out of three to the White Sox before hosting the Tampa Bay Rays.

On Monday night, Toronto dropped the opener of a four-game series against the first-place Rays, 7-1. During and after the game, frustration is beginning to show, including with first baseman Vladimir Guerrero, Jr.

Toronto's All-Star first baseman showed some frustration against Tampa Bay and it was somewhat alarming. He went hitless in four at-bats and even slammed his helmet down in frustration at one point. After the game, Schneider defended Guerrero amid his struggles at the plate.

Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Defends Vladimir Guerrero, Jr.

John Schneider | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Toronto's third loss in four games following the break, they are starting to fade in the standings and frustration is growing, especially with Guerrero, Jr. Schneider knows it.

“I don’t know what it’s like to wake up and be Vlad, and the expectations and pressure that comes with it,” Schneider said, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. “Yeah, he wants to be the guy. He’s here for a reason, and we signed him for a reason. He’s frustrated like we’re frustrated. I’ve got no problem with him showing it.”

Schneider isn't wrong. Letting the frustration out is sometimes what needs to be done. However, less than a year removed from a Game 7 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in extra innings in the World Series, Toronto is in real danger of missing the playoffs again.

If that happens in a watered-down American League, frustration is going to grow bigger as time goes on.

The race to the AL East is all but over in reality. The likely path to October baseball for the Blue Jays is through the wild-card race. Currently, they have to jump seven teams, including the Boston Red Sox, who have ripped off 14 straight wins, including sweeping Tampa Bay this past weekend.

Each loss in the next couple of weeks points to changes coming in Toronto at the trade deadline. If the Blue Jays can sell somewhat, they would need to consider it.

There have been several factors as to why they are where they are, but in the end, no matter how much frustration there is, unless your top players produce, you are what your record says you are. That is what is frustrating.