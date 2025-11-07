How Are Blue Jays Impacted by Shane Bieber's Shocking Opt Out Decision?
The Biebs is back. The Toronto Blue Jays announced on Tuesday that Shane Bieber had exercised his $16 million player option and will return to the club for the 2026 MLB season.
Bieber's decision represents a major domino for the reigning World Series runners-up, as they kick off a critical off-season on a positive note by further stabilizing their starting rotation.
For Bieber, the opt-in serves as a bet on himself, opening up the possibility of a fully healthy and productive season before hitting unrestricted free agency next winter.
The benefits of Bieber's decision are numerous. Let's examine the many ways in which getting the 30-year-old former Cleveland Guardians ace back for a full season impacts the club.
The Rotation is Coming Into Focus
Having Bieber back in the fold is a huge boost for Toronto's rotation. Already anchored by Kevin Gausman and rookie phenom Trey Yesavage, he offers more carryover from the 2025 campaign and an additional dose of stability for what was a strength of the team.
Bieber also takes some of the pressure off of Yesavage.
There will be a considerable level of expectation on the 22-year-old following his historic postseason arrival, but the support of two veteran, front line pitchers means that the team can still afford for him to go through the typical ups and downs of a hurler who still holds rookie status.
Perhaps most importantly, Bieber's return brings the entire rotation into a clearer focus. Now with three of five slots all but locked in, the Blue Jays front office can put their attention towards the two remaining two spots. Will Jose Berrios be back as a starter? Will Chris Bassitt and/or Max Scherzer be re-signed?
Toronto could theoretically have enough pitching depth to address the rotation in-house, with Berrios, Eric Lauer and Bowden Francis all under team control.
However, the front office may value Bassitt's versatility and Scherzer's big game experience. Or they may want to go all-in and add an impact arm in free agency. Bottom line, they have plenty of options.
Toronto as a Desirable Free Agent Destination
Bieber could have opted out and had his choice of any suitor - likely for significantly more money - after going 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA and helping the Blue Jays reach the World Series as a trade deadline pick-up. The fact that he opted to stick with Toronto is hardly trivial.
Could Bieber serve as something of a tone setter? While his decision to opt in at a lower salary than he was likely to earn in free agency is a head-scratcher, it makes slightly more sense when you consider the team camaraderie and success the Blue Jays enjoyed in 2025.
That could prove to be a formidable weapon to use in contract negotiations this winter, particularly with Bo Bichette. Or perhaps even as a lure to bring in outside free agents.
Toronto isn't typically considered a free agent hot spot in the same vein as the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers. And yet, their recent history has shown a solid track record of landing high-level free agents (Gausman, George Springer, Hyun-Jin Ryu), with Rogers ownership being willing to spend.
Money Can Be Re-Allocated Elsewhere
Speaking of ownership spending to improve the club, Bieber's willingness to play on a one-year, $16 million pact this season leaves some money on the table to address other areas of need.
The Blue Jays have several off-season priorities at hand, and every little bit of savings helps in that regard. Prior to his opt-in, industry contract projections for Bieber pinpointed his salary in the $25 million range, so the club may have saved around $9 million.
That $9 million could be put towards re-signing Bichette, getting an arbitration-eligible player like Daulton Varsho or Ernie Clement under contract, or addressing their pitching needs in the rotation and/or bullpen.
Bieber's decision is a big risk for the pitcher and a huge win for the organization. Provided he continues his successful return following Tommy John surgery, the right-hander could be one of the highest value hurlers in the league next season.