Blue Jays Offseason Moves Quickly Turned One Weakness into Strength

The Toronto Blue Jays were as aggressive as any team this offseason, quickly strengthening a team that made it to the World Series in 2025. General manager Ross Atkins has done an admirable job of identifying talent and bringing in quality players, particularly with the pitching staff.

Toronto's recent move brings back a familiar face. Max Scherzer returns to the Blue Jays on a one-year, $3 million deal with up to $10 million in incentives. The 41-year-old made some pivotal starts during the postseason and is an important veteran presence.

Signing Scherzer wasn't an urgent move to have him ready for opening day, but rather the idea that he can eat up innings later as the season progresses. Toronto has the luxury to slowly ramp up Scherzer because of its offseason improvements.

Blue Jays Made Significant Upgrades to Starting Pitching

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease works out for spring training practice. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Toronto made one of the first big splashes of the offseason, acquiring Dylan Cease on a massive $210 million deal. Cease, a high-strikeout pitcher, was a coveted arm but landed with the Blue Jays. The right-handed flame thrower has recorded 200+ strikeouts in each of the last five seasons.

Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Atkins said, "It was our goal, at the start of the season, to build upon our pitching, and that's where we were aggressive. You can see that in the outcome of our offseason, and we're very pleased with the results."

Following Cease, the Blue Jays agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with pitcher Cody Ponce. Ponce comes over from the KBO, where he was named the MVP of the league. Despite the reinforcements in the starting rotation, manager John Schneider confirmed that Ponce was brought in to be a starter.

With Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, and Shane Bieber, it's hard to argue that many teams have as deep a starting rotation as Toronto. Not to mention, José Berríos, Eric Lauer, and Scherzer are all capable starting pitchers and provide depth. Toronto finished 19th in team ERA last season, and in a couple of months, they quickly addressed a need.

Blue Jays Have Clear Goal in 2026

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jesus Sanchez is congratulated by manager John Schneider. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

While it may appear that the Blue Jays have unfinished business, Schneider's message is to move forward this year. Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Schneider said, "We're not defending anything...we're trying to win the division...we're trying to win the World Series."

Toronto's 2025 season was a remarkable rise to the top of the American League. With as close as they came to capturing a championship, the expectations will be exceedingly high. The Blue Jays met nearly every challenge thrown their way last season, and now they aim to finish the job.