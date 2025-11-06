Could Major Change Be Coming for Bo Bichette If He Re-Signs With Blue Jays?
Once the sting from losing the World Series in seven games to the Los Angeles Dodgers wears off, it's a big offseason ahead for the Toronto Blue Jays.
One move that already happened was pitcher Shane Bieber deciding to exercise his $16 million option for next season to remain with the Blue Jays. Acquired ahead of the trade deadline from the Cleveland Guardians, Bieber's decision came as a surprise. But it was a huge one for Toronto, as they now have a high-end starting pitcher penciled into their rotation for 2026.
There are other decisions the Blue Jays have to make on their key players, which includes star shortstop Bo Bichette. He went down with an injury in early September and was sidelined until the World Series. He returned and wasn't fully healed, but he gutted it out on baseball's biggest stage. He made his intentions clear after the World Series that he wants to remain with Toronto.
Bichette is going to cash in with a new contract, and Mike Axisa of CBS Sports predicted Bichette's new deal will come with a position change for next season.
Bo Bichette Predicted to Remain in Toronto and Change Positions
In what wouldn't be such a bold prediction, Axisa has Bichette returning to Toronto next season on an eight-year, $250 million contract. What was a bold prediction was the fact he has Bichette changing positions from shortstop to second base, which he did in the World Series against the Dodgers.
"Let's call it an eight-year deal in the $250 million range. Also, a sub-bold prediction: Bichette moves to second base next year. He played there in the World Series because a knee injury limited his mobility, though he was a poor defensive shortstop even with a healthy knee. Bichette at second and Andrés Giménez at short is the middle infield of the future in Toronto,'' wrote Axisa.
As mentioned, Bichette made the position switch in the World Series, but it was necessary since his range at shortstop was gone due to his knee injury and he barely even ran the bases. It was a no-brainer decision for manager John Schneider to make that switch for the playoffs.
Bichette has been a key part of the Blue Jays' success during his time with the organization, so bringing him back seems likely to happen. Getting him to switch positions for the better of the club also seems like something they could get him to do, as with Bieber returning, it shows that Toronto is gearing up for another run in 2026.
This time, they would like to finish the job in the postseason, and Bichette can help them do that, no matter what position he plays.