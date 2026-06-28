Blue Jays Latest MLB Mock Draft Selection Comes with Key Health Question

The Toronto Blue Jays have a system filled with starting pitching. The problem is quite a bit of it isn't Major League ready just yet.

Ricky Tiedemann, a left-hander selected a few years ago who was on a rocket trajectory toward the Majors, is back at Class A working through some injury issues. Left-hander Johnny King has emerged as a bright spot but is at High-A Vancouver. Right-hander Gage Stanifer is at Double-A New Hampshire.

The only Top 10 pitching prospect at Triple-A is Jake Bloss, who made his MLB debut with Houston in 2024 but hasn’t been back in the Majors since.

None are close to following in the footsteps of 2024 first-round pick Trey Yesavage, who set the minor leagues on fire last season and was promoted in September to join the Blue Jays and fuel their World Series run. After missing the first part of the season due to an injury, he’s back in the rotation.

Toronto has selected a pitcher in the first round of three of their last five drafts. The prospect analysts at MLB.com believe the Blue Jays will go after a college-aged pitcher in next month’s MLB Draft.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ Next Starting Pitcher?

Unbelievable night for UCLA RHP Logan Reddemann. 8 IP, 18 K.



Top 20 pick. pic.twitter.com/PGBKbsiw7F — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) April 11, 2026

MLB.com’s mock draft occurred just after the conclusion of the MLB scouting combine in Phoenix earlier this week. Toronto is picking at No. 39 overall, 10 selections after where they finished last season, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. The 10-pick drop is a penalty for being over the competitive balance tax.

Their experts believe the Blue Jays will end up with UCLA right-handed pitcher Logan Reddemann. He pitched for the Bruins last season, who were the nation's No. 1 team for most of the campaign before they were eliminated in the NCAA tournament during their own regional. MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo wrote that Reddemann could go higher, but health questions may compel his drop in the draft just a bit.

He had a terrific season. He went 8-0 with a 2.87 ERA and 84 strikeouts across 59.2 innings. He became the first UCLA pitcher since 2011 to open a season 8-0. He was named first-team all-Big Ten and was named a second- and third-team all-American by multiple outlets. But, his last start was on April 17 against Minnesota. He was shut down after that due to arm fatigue and didn’t pitch the rest of the campaign.

If the medicals check out, he could give the Blue Jays another important piece to their organizational puzzle as they try to add depth to their pipeline.