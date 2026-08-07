Blue Jays Trade Deadline Addition Suffers Injury Setback

Suffice to say, the Toronto Blue Jays' plans for a six-man rotation didn't last long.

Announced on Tuesday in the aftermath of the club's trade deadline moves, the enhanced rotation almost immediately lost the services of Trey Yesavage. The 23-year-old rookie's scheduled Tuesday outing was cut short due to a meniscus injury in his left knee that has since prompted a move to the 15-day injured list.

Now, another member of that planned six-man unit is sidelined. Spencer Arrighetti, acquired from the Houston Astros in exchange for Daulton Varsho, exited his rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo in the third inning after appearing to re-aggravate an existing right foot injury, per Sportsnet.

Blue Jays Lose Arrighetti to Foot Injury

Former Houston Astros and current Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Spencer Arrighetti | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is still no word on the severity of Arrighetti's injury or how much of a setback it is likely to cause, but this is still a significant blow to the player and the Blue Jays.

Arrighetti had thrown 2.1 strong innings against the Norfolk Tides, allowing two walks, no hits and a strikeout for the Buffalo Bisons before leaving the game. He was looking to make his way back after being placed on the 15-day injured list with right foot nerve irritation on July 24 while still with the Astros.

Toronto is now without the services of their two youngest starting pitchers, at least for the time being. It remains to be seen what Arrighetti's injury outlook is, but the club is hopeful for less worrisome news than they got on Yesavage, who is set to see a knee specialist in the coming days, per Sportsnet.

Any extended absence for Arrighetti creates problems for the Blue Jays in both the short- and long-term. They need the 26-year-old to be healthy and productive in order to keep their already-faint playoff hopes alive for 2026. Furthermore, the season's final two months would theoretically also offer a crucial opportunity for pitching coach Pete Walker and the coaching staff to evaluate their new arm with an eye towards the 2027 rotation.

What Arrighetti's Injury Means for the Rotation

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The injuries to Yesavage and Arrighetti have wreaked havoc on Toronto's starting pitching plans down the stretch. The club continues to get Cy Young-caliber pitching from ace Dylan Cease and remains hopeful of what Friday starter José Soriano can offer. After that, however, things are getting rather thin.

The attempted implementation of the six-man rotation was intended partly to provide opportunities to some of the team's new pitchers, but also served as something of a tacit acknowledgment of the limitations of the starters.

Beyond Cease and Soriano, Shane Bieber has been maddeningly inconsistent of late, while neither Max Scherzer nor newcomer Jameson Taillon can likely be counted upon for long outings. By removing Yesavage from that mix and potentially pushing back any support that Arrighetti could provide, what remains is a thin group full of question marks that could continue to force an already-taxed bullpen into more innings.

With the Blue Jays fleeting playoff hopes already hanging on by a thread, yet another pitching injury was the absolute last thing they needed. The team certainly hopes that Arrighetti's setback is a minor one and that the former Astro can start providing value as the return for the outgoing Varsho.