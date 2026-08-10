Blue Jays Make Four Roster Moves Before Crucial Red Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are shaking things up in their pursuit of a postseason spot. Right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson was selected to the Major League roster, while infielder Charles McAdoo was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Lazaro Estrada and Davis Schneider were optioned, and catcher Willie MacIver was designated for assignment.

The changes come as Toronto enters one of its most important stretches of the season. The Blue Jays are 7-4 over their last 11 games and have cut their deficit for the final AL Wild Card spot to 3.5 games. Boston, meanwhile, arrives at Rogers Centre on fire. The Red Sox have won 27 of their previous 32 games after a disastrous start to the season.

Monday's lineup reflects Toronto's recent roster turnover. Nathan Lukes leads off in right field, followed by rookie Brett Bateman in center. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and Jesús Sánchez occupy the middle of the order, while Andrés Giménez, Charles McAdoo, Josh Smith and Brandon Valenzuela round it out.

Kazuma Okamoto was originally in the starting lineup but was removed due to a left knee contusion.

Familiar Faces Get Another Opportunity

Brett Bateman on first base during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bateman batting second may be a sign that Toronto is willing to trust its younger players in meaningful spots. The 24-year-old made a strong first impression Friday, going 1-for-2 with a double and two walks in his Major League debut against Philadelphia. He also recorded his first Major League RBI on Sunday, and Toronto is now placing him directly in front of Guerrero and Springer against Boston.

McAdoo will begin Monday’s game on the bench, but he could soon find himself sharing the field with Bateman. The 24-year-old was optioned to Buffalo on June 20 after his first Major League stint. He returns amid a hot stretch that included home runs in four consecutive games and International League Player of the Week honors.

Bateman and McAdoo may still be trying to find their footing in Toronto, but neither has traveled quite the winding path back to the Blue Jays that Simeon Woods Richardson has.

Toronto originally acquired Woods Richardson from the Mets in the 2019 Marcus Stroman trade before sending him to Minnesota two years later in the José Berríos deal. The Blue Jays reacquired him from the Twins for cash in June, and now he is back on the Major League roster.

Jameson Taillon will start Monday against Sonny Gray, so Woods Richardson is another pitching option behind him. Gray enters with a 14-2 record and 2.78 ERA, providing a difficult opening test for Toronto's reshuffled offense.

Monday will offer an immediate test of how well Toronto’s new-look roster can hold up in meaningful games. With Boston rolling and the Blue Jays still within striking distance of a Wild Card spot, these opportunities are arriving with very little room for error. How Toronto’s younger and newly acquired players handle them could help determine both its postseason hopes and who remains part of the picture beyond 2026.