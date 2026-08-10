Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 10

An interesting AL East battle kicks off a 10-game slate in Major League Baseball on Monday, as the Toronto Blue Jays play host to the red-hot Boston Red Sox.

Boston has jumped all the way up to the No. 2 spot in the AL wild card race and is now - 2000 to make the playoffs in the latest odds at the best betting sites .

Over the weekend, the Sox finally came back to earth, losing back-to-back games to the Athletics, but they’re still in a great position to make the playoffs. Now, they take on a Toronto team that was a seller at the deadline, moving on from Kevin Gausman, Jeff Hoffman and Daulton Varsho less than one year after making the World Series.

The Jays are seven games under .500 this season, but they’re just 3.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the American League. So, there is still a glimmer of hope that the Jays could keep their season alive well into September and potentially make the playoffs.

On Monday, the Jays turn to right-hander Jameson Taillon, who was acquired at the deadline, for his second start with the franchise. Taillon has struggled in 2026, posting a 5.96 ERA across 16 appearances.

He’s a player that I’m looking to fade in the prop market – but more on that pick later on in this piece.

As for Boston, it has right-hander Sonny Gray (2.78 ERA) on the bump, and the Sox are 16-5 when he starts this season. Can Boston bounce back and avoid a third loss in a row?

Let’s check out the odds, a player prop and my game prediction for this series opener on Aug. 10.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox -1.5 (+102)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Red Sox: -164

Blue Jays: +153

Total

8.5 (Over -101/Under -120)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Boston: Sonny Gray (14-2, 2.78 ERA)

Toronto: Jameson Taillon (2-6, 5.96 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 10

Time: 7:07 p.m. EST

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): NESN, Sportsnet

Red Sox record: 64-53

Blue Jays record: 56-63

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Wilyer Abreu to Hit a Home Run (+320)

Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu has been red hot over the last week, and he’s one of three players I’m taking to hit a home run in today’s edition of Daily Dinger :

Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu has 20 home runs in the 2026 season, and he’s been red hot over the last week, homering three times in his last five games while posting a .438 batting average and a 1.584 OPS.

I’m going to bet on Abreu staying hot, as he’s taking on the Toronto Blue Jays and right-hander Jameson Taillon on Monday. Taillon has really struggled with the long ball in 2026, allowing 26 home runs in 16 appearances. He gave up one homer in four innings in his debut with the Jays earlier this month and his ERA has jumped all the way to 5.96 for the entire season.

Abreu has never faced Taillon in his career, but the Sox outfielder has 15 homers against right-handed pitching in 2026. He has hit left-handed pitching better (.326 batting average), but I’m willing to ride Abreu’s hot bat in a favorable matchup.

Taillon has just three appearances this season where he did not give up a home run.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

One of the most impressive parts of Boston’s 2026 season is the team’s road record, as the Sox are now 35-22 straight up, which is the second-highest winning percentage (behind only Milwaukee) in MLB.

I love this line for Boston on Monday, as Gray has been lights out for a lot of the 2026 season, allowing three or fewer runs in 17 of his 21 appearances. The Red Sox right-hander has an expected ERA of 3.70, which ranks in the 63rd percentile this season.

Meanwhile, Taillon has an ERA pushing 6.00 and an expected ERA in the third percentile this season. The Jays ended up winning his first start with the franchise in extra innings, but Taillon allowed six hits and three runs in just four innings of work.

The Jays are under .500 at home in the 2026 season, and the only case for betting on them is that they’ve won both of the starts Gray has made against them in 2026. Despite that, Boston has still won 16 of Gray’s 21 outings overall, and I expect that trend to continue on Monday.

Pick: Red Sox Moneyline (-164 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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