Official Roster Moves for Blue Jays: McAdoo Called Up, Sosa to IL, Pitching Swaps

It has been a whirlwind for the Toronto Blue Jays this season, with one word perfectly describing them: injuries.

While there are more than enough outfielders who are starting to find their groove at the plate, with guys like George Springer and Nathan Lukes both having IL stints, the infield is about as thin as it could be.

A major scare came Sunday during the holiday weekend that took Vladimir Guerrero Jr. out of the lineup for a few days after he was drilled by a pitch. Panic set in as the Jays cannot be without any of the core.

So, there was hope that Lenyn Sosa could be the one to step up when the team needed him as he, in theory, is versatile in his ability to play any base. But his bat has been more than a liability as seeing him make it to first base was an anomaly.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 INF Charles McAdoo selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight



🔹 RHP Connor Seabold has reported to the team and will be active tonight



🔹 RHP Chase Lee optioned to Triple-A



🔹 INF Lenyn Sosa (right wrist contusion) placed on 10-day IL,… pic.twitter.com/qW9qFwizdS — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 28, 2026

On top of Sosa's offensive issues, he too was drilled by a pitch in the hand, so he is now the latest victim to the dreaded injured list.

Therefore, with injury scares, an opportunity has come up for Toronto's prospect, Charles McAdoo. The official word came down, and he will be joining the team in Baltimore for his debut.

To make room for him, Sosa has officially been placed on the 10-Day IL with a right wrist contusion. Lazaro Estrada was then placed on the 60-Day, which isn't shocking either, as he has been gone since April 5 with no real timetable for his progress.

On top of everything else, Chase Lee was sent back to Triple-A, and Connor Seabold is with the team in Baltimore, and ready to pitch against the O's tonight. A lot going on for the Jays as they try to navigate this year of injuries.

Meet McAdoo

Blue Jays third baseman prospect Charles McAdoo (26) hits during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium during spring training | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Back in 2024, the Blue Jays traded utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for McAdoo, who had been playing in their farm system after he was drafted in 2023, following a handful of years at San Jose State.

The piece of his game that was missing, until this season, was his power. He struggled with the fastballs, but that has been far from the case in Triple-A Buffalo.

In 2025, the 24-year-old had a measly 16 homers and 45 RBI in 120 games despite hitting nearly .250. Through 50 games, he has eight long balls and 27 RBI to complement 29 drawn walks and seven stolen bases.

McAdoo's production has vastly increased. He is producing quality at-bats and reading pitches better than he ever has. The Blue Jays challenged him and he has lived up to that and then some. This inevitable call to the majors was fought for with blood, sweat, and tears.

In layman's terms, McAdoo swings a lot, and he doesn't miss much. On top of that, he has played first, second, and third base this year alone, with some experience in the outfield, but that isn't what the Jays are calling him up for.

Despite an unfathomable amount of injuries to the roster, Toronto is right where they need to be. Hopefully, McAdoo doesn't shy from the opportunity, but all the momentum in the world is swinging in his favor.