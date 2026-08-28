Blue Jays Manager Drops Brutally Honest Quote About Fans After Embarrassing Loss

There weren’t many things for the Toronto Blue Jays fans to get excited and cheer about during the game on Thursday night.

By the end of the evening, the scoreboard read 13-2, and it wasn’t in favor of the Canadian team. The Kansas City Royals had come into Rogers Centre and handed the Blue Jays a whipping.

Understandably, the fans had some steam to blow off so they did, in the form of boos.

MLB’s reporter Keegan Matheson reported that the Blue Jays manager, John Schneider, admitted that the fans had the right and even acknowledged his team’s performance.

“There’s no better fans in the sport … They’re entitled to their opinion. When you’re getting your ass kicked pretty good, they’re allowed to have their opinion. We love their support every night.”

All things considered, what else could he say?

Blue Jays Gave Fans Many Reasons to Be Frustrated

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn’t long into the game before Toronto was behind. Kansas City put two runs on the board in the first inning and then did the exact same thing in the second inning.

Before the Blue Jays really were even settled into the game, the Royals already had four runs on the board, and then the sixth inning came around.

Simeon Woods Richardson would love to forget the performance, but the box scores just won’t let him. He was charged with six earned runs on five hits in just one inning.

Kansas City scored six runs in one inning. That included a two-run homer by Vinnie Pasquantino. Now, it wasn’t just a difficult night, it was a blowout.

Michael Lorenzen got to stand on the MLB mound once more, this time debuting for the Blue Jays after being signed earlier in the day. He allowed one run on three hits and got two strikeouts over two innings.

If the sixth inning wasn’t bad enough, Jac Caglianone put the final nail in the coffin for the Jays when he hit a two-run homer off Myles Straw.

No. That is not a mistake. Myles Straw pitched again for the Blue Jays. He had to be called in from the outfield.

Toronto’s Offense Couldn’t Capitalize

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the pitching was bad, well, the hitting wasn’t a lot better.

George Springer did all the work with his two-run homer in the sixth inning. It was his 13th of the season and accounted for the only two runs put up on the scoreboard for Toronto.

The Blue Jays finished the night with eight hits but they went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

This team can’t afford this kind of performance right now if there is any hope of a postseason appearance. But, with the inconsistencies across the board of this organization, a postseason run is unlikely and probably wouldn’t go far.

Schneider Didn’t Make Excuses

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clearly, there were a lot of ways Schneider could have responded to the question. He could have downplayed it all, defended his players, or simply given the generic answer that the team just needs to play better.

He didn’t do that.

He stated the truth and the obvious.

Toronto fans expected more. The truth is, they have expected more all year, and it is just time to let some of that out. They were watching their beloved team trail by double digits.

Schneider didn’t have a problem with it. Really, his response won’t make anyone feel any better about the loss, but at least he recognized that when you are “getting your asses kicked pretty good,” as he put it, the boos are justified.