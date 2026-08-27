Blue Jays Take Chance on Veteran Seeking a Fresh Start

The Toronto Blue Jays have needed starting pitching all season long, as has every other team across the league. But with the Blue Jays inching closer to a playoff position, they once again dip into the free-agent pool to boost the pitching depth.

As announced by the franchise on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the series finale against the Kansas City Royals, the Blue Jays have officially signed right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen to a one-year deal. To make room for the veteran on the roster, right-handed pitcher Chad Dallas has been optioned to Triple-A and OF Jonatan Clase has been transferred to the 60-day IL.

Lorenzen signed with the Colorado Rockies this past offseason, looking to best the Coors effect in Colorado. However, Coors Field continued to prove why many struggle to pitch there, posting a 7.08 ERA in 25 starts, with a 3-11 record and punching out 82 batters.

The veteran hasn't pitched in a Major League game since August 15, after pitching in 3.2 innings, allowing seven runs, walking three and striking out one. Toronto will only owe Lorenzen the prorated portion of the $780K league minimum for any time he spends on the big-league roster, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

The Rockies designated Lorenzen for assignment earlier this season due to the lack of production on the mound. However, Toronto needs the pitching, and Lorenzen has proven in the past to be a reliable arm when pitching in the right environment.

Can the Blue Jays Fix Lorenzen?

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen (24) throws a pitch at Oracle Park. Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lorenzen has been in Major League Baseball since 2015, so it's not like he doesn't know how to adapt to challenges. Joining an American League squad with struggles of their own, perhaps it's a match made in heaven to get things to the finish line, which is the playoffs.

The AL is a strugglesome league to be in, but with that also come opportunities. With Shane Bieber on the 15-day IL, the Blue Jays believed they needed another veteran to get the job done. Look no further than last season to see what Lorenzen is capable of when his confidence is high.

With the Kansas City Royals in 2025, Lorenzen posted a 4.64 ERA in 26 starts with the franchise. While the numbers don't look impressive, they were enough to keep the Royals in the fight for the playoffs, which they were, unfortunately, unable to make.

Lorenzen has a vast array of pitches to use to his advantage that Toronto will look to fix if they intend to keep him until the end of the season.