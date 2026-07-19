Blue Jays Are Making Contact, But Something Is Still Broken in Their Offense

The Toronto Blue Jays struck out only six times in their 3-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Rogers Centre. In theory, that is usually a recipe for building a productive offense.

Instead, the game exposed the biggest issue currently facing Toronto’s lineup.

Against young right-hander Sean Burke, the Blue Jays made contact often, but almost none of it carried any real impact. On their 17 balls put in play, Toronto produced a .170 expected batting average (xBA). Burke attacked the strike zone from the opening pitch, starting plate appearances with a strike 78% of the time against the hitters he faced. He rarely needed to live on the edges of the zone.

Only four of Toronto’s 17 balls in play left the bat at 95 mph or harder, allowing Chicago to control the game from start to finish.

Sunday’s performance was not an isolated event. It was another example of a trend that has become more concerning over the last month.

A Concerning Trend Developing

Over the past 30 days, the Blue Jays have posted the fifth-lowest strikeout rate in Major League Baseball (19.8%). Despite that, they rank 28th in team wRC+ (78), showing that the issue is not the amount of contact they are making, but the quality of that contact.

By putting so many balls in play without enough authority behind them, Toronto has produced only a .246 BABIP during that stretch, the second-worst mark in the majors. Some of that number can be attributed to poor fortune, but it also reflects a more troubling reality: the offense is generating too few batted balls capable of becoming extra-base hits or extending rallies.

Toronto’s offensive profile has become increasingly unusual in today’s game. Many of the best offenses in baseball accept higher strikeout totals because they compensate with power and extra-base production. The Blue Jays have taken the opposite approach.

They put the ball in play more often than most teams, but very few of those contacts are changing the scoreboard.

There is no question injuries have played a major role in Toronto’s struggles. The club has rarely had its ideal lineup together this season. However, the decline in power from the regular players who have remained healthy has also been significant.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Still Struggling

Between the team’s contact-first philosophy, reduced strikeout totals, and disappearing power, no player represents that contradiction better than Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

His plate discipline remains strong. Over the last month, Guerrero has posted a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. The problem has been the disappearance of his power.

Guerrero has hit only two home runs and owns a .106 ISO over his last 95 plate appearances. Although he is still producing quality exit velocities, too many of his batted balls are coming off the bat with low trajectories that turn into outs instead of becoming extra-base hits.

Familiar Pattern Across Lineup

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement (22). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ernie Clement has struck out in only 6.0% of his plate appearances over the last month, but his .078 ISO and .377 slugging percentage reveal an offensive profile with very little impact. Outside of Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto, who leads the team with seven home runs and a .284 ISO during that span, the Blue Jays have lacked hitters capable of forcing opposing pitchers to adjust their approach.

Whether it is a result of the offensive philosophy or the execution of the hitters, Toronto has become a team that prioritizes contact without consistently punishing mistakes.

That has allowed opposing pitchers to attack the strike zone with far more confidence from the first pitch. Sunday’s matchup against Burke was another example. Instead of avoiding the middle of the plate, the right-hander challenged Toronto’s hitters and was rewarded with a series of weak contacts.

Avoiding strikeouts remains a strength, but only when that contact leads to runs.

As the second half of the season begins, the Blue Jays have shown that simply putting the ball in play is no longer enough. If the lineup does not start producing harder contact and elevating the baseball more often, its low strikeout numbers will continue to hide a difficult reality:

Toronto currently has one of the least productive offenses in the American League.