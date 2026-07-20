2 Reasons Why Blue Jays' Playoff Hopes Are Dwindling After Another Series Loss

The Toronto Blue Jays have struggled to find their footing this season. They suffered another series loss over the weekend, dropping two out of three to the Chicago White Sox.

The offensive inconsistencies continue to be a problem. The Blue Jays managed just five runs and were shut out on Sunday for the third time this month. An optimistic outlook for the second half of the season has yielded similar habits to the first half thus far.

Now, Toronto is 46-53 and is 6-7 this month. While they're still 4.5 games back of a wild-card spot, there are more pressing issues that could hurt their playoff chances.

A Difficult Strength of Schedule

Toronto Blue Jays first basemen Vladimir Guerrero Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays are facing the 10th-hardest strength of schedule, per fangraphs.com. They'll face the Tampa Bay Rays seven more times, with a 1-6 record against them. Toronto also has seven games against the Boston Red Sox, who have been the hottest team in baseball over the last month.

Not to mention, the Blue Jays will play the first 16 games of August without an off-day. That stretch will be taxing on the pitching staff that late in the year. They've dealt with injuries all season long, and it's hard to imagine Toronto will be at full strength around that time.

Currently, Fan Graphs gives the Blue Jays a 14.7 percent chance to make the playoffs. That is the fifth-lowest odds in the American League. It's easy to dismiss percentages and strength of schedule, but the play on the field hasn't backed up a possible turnaround.

The Blue Jays' Woes Extend Far Beyond a Couple of Games

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman delivers a pitch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since June 20th, the Blue Jays are 9-14, which is tied for the fifth-worst record in baseball. They've scored 89 runs. Only four teams have scored fewer runs than Toronto.

At the end of the day, the trade deadline could give Toronto some much-needed reinforcements. Ross Atkins was aggressive in the offseason, and it wouldn't surprise anyone if he remains the same at the deadline.

However, time is not on the Blue Jays' side. Baseball is hard to predict, and maybe John Schneider's team can go on a run and make the playoffs. There hasn't been an indicator to back up that notion.

Fans can stay patient for so long until reality settles in. Toronto is not playing like a team that wants to protect its A.L. pennant. They're playing like a team desperately searching for an identity that might not exist in 2026.