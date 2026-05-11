Blue Jays Notes: Skid Snapped, More Injury Scares, Kaz Breaking Through

The road woes have definitely been a problem for the 2026 Toronto Blue Jays. In fairness, they are as shorthanded as a team ultimately can be, but that doesn’t mean series away from Rogers Centre haven’t been an issue.

The Jays were on a four-game losing streak heading back to Canada for the series against the Los Angeles Angels this weekend. A return home, as well as the return of slugging outfielder Addison Barger, was just what the Jays needed.

That was exactly the case. Finally, the tide had turned for a team dismantled by injuries. Even if Barger struck out six times (which he didn’t) it was a breath of fresh air just to have him in the dugout again.

Addison Barger is getting an MRI on his elbow.



He woke up with a limited range of motion today, John Schneider says. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 10, 2026

Well, that was great, for about five minutes.

Injuries Back on the Forefront of Everyone’s Minds

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Right after the game Saturday evening, Barger was seen with an ice pack on his elbow, only fitting for a starting pitcher. Then, he missed the finale because of the pain, an entirely different injury than what had him on IL in the first place.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much news regarding this unfortunate set of circumstances, as Barger is set to undergo an MRI, which doesn’t complement well with his teammate, also set to undergo another trip to the doctor, starting pitcher Jose Berrios.

Berrios will be seeking more information on his changes in his most recent MRI with renowned specialist Dr. Keith Meister. Berrios has been dealing with more pain than what is deemed normal for his stress fracture, so his timetable for return is inching further and further away.

Only time will tell as to what both Barger’s and Berrios’ future looks like right now, and while that is nerve-racking, one player still needs to be celebrated.

Kazuma Okamoto Emerging as MVP on Roster Right Now

There was plenty of criticism surrounding Okamoto when he first took to the majors, including right here. He was striking out more often than not, chasing pitches, and was hitting worse than most rookies, let alone the star power they needed it.

Kazuma Okamoto sent this baseball to the moon 😮 pic.twitter.com/iK2af2GLel — MLB (@MLB) April 24, 2026

Well, he sure has shown everyone that maybe judging a player off his first two weeks in the league isn’t the right thing to do.

Okamoto now leads the team in home runs (10), RBI (26), to complement a near .600 slugging percentage in his last 52 at-bats. He is coming through for a bleeding lineup.

There isn't any time for the Jays to process what is going on inside the clubhouse, specifically with the training staff, as they are now set to battle against the Tampa Bay Rays to hopefully redeem the sweep from just last week.