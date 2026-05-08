Quiet Blue Jays Ace Has Plenty to Say After Toronto's Latest Loss

There are a handful of players the Toronto Blue Jays look to within the clubhouse as real leaders of this team, one of whom is starting pitcher Kevin Gausman.

The veteran has been a member of the Blue Jays since 2022 and ever since has stepped into the role of a leader, and exactly what the team has needed to say the least. While he is typically more quiet publicly, he has always been someone the guys looked up to.

Right now, the Jays are on a bit of a skid as the end of their road trip has not been kind to them, and Gausman spoke on it down in Tampa before the team's series against the Rays came to a close.

Gausman Shares His Thoughts on Jays Current Under .500 Season

Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

"We have a bullseye on our back — maybe more than we ever have. We need to expect that...need to play a little bit better, be more fine. There are a lot of things we need to do better," he said via a quote gathered by Sportsnet during the game.

Gausman then goes on to speak about the entirety of the team, as he would never call anybody out, but himself. Defensively, he doesn't think that they are as sharp as last season, and he was even hard on himself regarding how he wants to continue raising the bar and win every time he steps on the mound.

Yes, that is every pitcher's goal, but his velocity was raised in his last game against the Rays, and it feels like he is more than ready to back up every word he says. He wants this team to win, and they are more than capable.

Kevin Gausman has six strikeouts through three innings tonight! 💪



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/SbEVulCPrC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 28, 2026

Look Ahead For the Jays

Finally, the Blue Jays have made it home to Toronto. This team thrives at Rogers Centre, so it is always better to fight back up to .500 there, rather than trying to do it elsewhere, clearly.

Luckily, this series now calls for Dylan Cease to kick things off against the Los Angeles Angels, followed by rookie sensation Trey Yesavage. That, on top of Addison Barger's likely activation, should kickstart some life into the reserve world champs.

There is no arguing that there have been a plethora of injuries that have plagued this roster, but that doesn't mean there haven't been ample opportunities for the Jays to win games with, or without, key players.

Now is the time for the ballclub to turn things around and quit falling further behind in the division race.