Blue Jays Offense Finally Gets Hot as Superstar Breaks Massive Slump

A 1,000 pound weight was lifted off the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday, specifically Vladimir Guerrero's whose recent struggles have stolen most headlines in baseball. But that is not going to be the case anymore.

Guerrero Jr. spoke to the media Saturday after recording another hitless game, stating that he needed to see one big hit, and he would break through. Well, he was right, and it feels safe to say that he is back.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. moved up in the order to the 2 spot and hit a home run in his first at bat 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Z3Nwx2OShX — MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2026

The Blue Jays' first baseman hit as a designated hitter Sunday, in the No. 2 spot, which is not what he prefers, but something had to be mixed up to get him out of his slump, and his first at-bat proved that was the right move.

Vladdy hit a bomb against Jack Flaherty, but his day didn't end there. He ended his day going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored. His success, alongside Daulton Varsho's hot streak, led to a win on Sunday to take the series.

Varsho Coming Through For the Blue Jays

Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho (5) gets splashed with water after hitting a grand slam walk off to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at Rogers Centre. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays field general has been excellent recently, including Sunday's win, where he had a double, triple, drew a walk, and scored two runs of his own. But he has been good for a little while now, and if he gets hot, it will monumentally lead the Jays to some big wins.

In Varsho's last 15 games, he is hitting over .300, and his contact rate is trending in an upward direction as he is at 320 in their last seven. But even more importantly, he is slugging, something this team desperately needs.

In Varsho's last seven games, Varsho is slugging a beautiful .600, which is highlighted by an extra-inning walk-off grand slam against the best team in the AL, and the division leaders, the Tampa Bay Rays.

While the Blue Jays lost that series, without him, the ballclub does not win this Tigers series. While his presence was more dominant on Sunday, he had another walk-off hit in another extra-inning battle.

Now, the Jays have their work cut out for them at Yankee Stadium against the nearly 30-win New York Yankees, who are one of the best teams in the American League this year. Their pitching staff is elite, and the offense needs to be firing on all cylinders.

Luckily, Vladdy finally broke through, which could propel some serious momentum for the Blue Jays, who still sit five games under .500. If the ballclub can get to that line while everybody tries to get healthy, they are right back where they need to be this year.