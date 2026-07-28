Blue Jays Receive Multiple Big Updates About Key Injury Recoveries

Not a lot has gone right for the Toronto Blue Jays recently, and their front offices' potential mindset as the trade deadline inches nearer has gotten clear. It doesn't look like the Blue Jays will be able to contend, as they are sitting with one of the worst records in the American League.

What has also become clearer Is the outlook for several injuries for the team. While it may not be possible to make a run this year, it's important to see the health of multiple players improve.

Blue Jays Injury Updates

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger hits a double against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Rate Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young star right fielder Addison Barger initially suffered right elbow inflammation back on May 9 after a lighting fast assist to nab Jorge Soler at home plate. There initially seemed to be hope for a rehab assignment over the summer, but that came to a halt after the Blue Jays announced that he would miss the rest of the 2026 season with that injury.

Apparently the elbow had been bothering Barger for some time, according to manager John Schneider. It seemed like this would be a worst case scenario for Barger, where he'd have to miss a year, but the good news is that he's expected to be ready for spring training, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

Barger ultimately did not have to undergo a full Tommy John reconstruction and just needed some repairs that will take approximately six months. Barger only played in nine games this year before the injury, and the 26-year-old was a major difference-maker in last year's run to Game 7 of the World Series.

More Good News

Veteran left-handed reliever Joe Mantiply has now returned to throwing bullpen sessions, according to Davidi. Mantiply was good for the Blue Jays in his 17 games played early in the season with a 2.04 ERA. He was initially placed on the 15-day IL with left knee inflammation and then was moved to the 60-day IL on June 3.

It looks like he's finally getting some activity going. Additionally, infield ultility man Lenyn Sosa has started hitting live batting practice this week according to Davidi. The 26-year-old was initially acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox around the start of the season.

Sosa was hit on the wrist by a pitch from Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara and was placed on the 10-day IL back on May 29 with a right wrist contusion. He started a rehab assignment in late June before suffering a steback. He's now expected to start another assignment assuming his BP goes well.

Additionally, outfielder Jesús Sánchez will be completing his rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday and could be back on Friday, according to SportsNet.

The Bad News

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yimi Garcia | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veteran right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia suffered yet another setback and continues to experience nerve and neck symptoms, according to Davidi. He'll now be examined by another doctor to check for thoracic outlet syndrome, which is basically the compression of the nerves. That causes tingling in the arm.

This is the third time his rehab has had to stop due to reoccuring issues with his biceps and neck. It looks like all the wear and tear and high arm activity for the 35-year-old Garcia over the years has caught up to him in the form of these injuries.

He underwent right elbow ulnar nerve and AC joint surgery in September 2025 to remove scar tissue and the symptoms haven't stopped yet. Garcia will be a free agent at the end of the year and it's unclear whether this latest setback will be season-ending. Seeing that there are only two months left, it very well could be.

Garcia hasn't gotten to pitch for the Blue Jays yet in 2026 and made 22 appearances last season.