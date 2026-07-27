Why the Blue Jays Should Sell at the Trade Deadline Without Rebuilding

Toronto’s fading playoff chances no longer justify holding veterans who may not be part of next season’s roster. The Blue Jays should use the deadline to turn expiring contracts into capable pieces to strengthen their 2027 core.

Toronto entered Monday at 48-58, 5.5 games behind the final American League wild-card position. Reaching 85 wins would require a 37-19 finish, a .661 winning percentage from a club that has remained below .500 for most of the season. The way forward is not closed, but it has become too narrow to justify protecting expiring contracts merely to preserve hope. The Blue Jays should sell, but they do not need to burn everything down.

Kevin Gausman, George Springer, Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer will become free agents after the season, making them the clearest trade candidates. Gausman and Springer are each expected to have roughly $7 million remaining on their contracts at the Aug. 3 deadline. Toronto can absorb part of those salaries to improve the return rather than asking another club to pay the entire cost.

Trading them now is Toronto’s final opportunity to turn short-term veterans into players who can strengthen its 2027 roster.

Selling Should Strengthen 2027

Dylan Cease pitches during the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A full fire sale would ignore the roster Toronto has already constructed. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Dylan Cease, Andrés Giménez, Alejandro Kirk and Kazuma Okamoto are signed beyond this season, while Trey Yesavage remains under club control. Much of its core is already in place; what matters now is building a solid team around it.

Gausman, Bieber, Scherzer and Patrick Corbin are scheduled for free agency, leaving Cease and Yesavage as the only stable pieces in next year’s rotation. Toronto should use the deadline to acquire controllable pitching capable of contributing in 2027, even if that requires absorbing salary or combining veterans in a larger deal. The need is already clear, and the Blue Jays should address it before the offseason comes and makes it more expensive.

Toronto used this approach in 2024, trading eight veterans for near-Major League depth without abandoning its competitive timeline. The same selective strategy should guide this deadline. Trading expiring veterans would acknowledge that 2026 is a lost year. Trading players expected to lead the next competitive roster would turn one disappointing season into an unnecessary rebuild.

Toronto should trade its expiring veterans while keeping the core intact. Standing pat would waste its final chance to turn a waning 2026 season into a stronger roster next spring.