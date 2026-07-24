Blue Jays Get Devastating Injury News on Addison Barger

The injury bug has been a defining factor of the Toronto Blue Jays' season. Coming into a year filled with high expectations, injuries became an immediate setback.

Now at 47-56, it's going to be an uphill climb to salvage a postseason run. With rumors of the Blue Jays selling off some valuable players, a run could be halted when the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches.

One of those key contributors from last season, Addison Barger, has been on the shelf. Per Mitch Bannon of the Athletic (subscription required), Barger's 2026 season is over. He will have elbow surgery, either full Tommy John or internal brace.

Impact of Barger's Absence

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger runs to score. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It cannot be overstated how much of a blow this is to the Blue Jays. Barger has only appeared in nine games this year, but he was hoping to be a major boost to a struggling offense.

Per Bannon, manager John Schneider said, "It's tough to lose the whole year of at-bats, reps, performance. We were counting on him, obviously, to be a big part of our team. You can see how much you miss him, for sure."

In late June, Barger was nearing a rehab assignment but felt something in his back after a few swings. That ultimately delayed his recovery process, and now he'll miss the remainder of the season.

The 26-year-old was struggling at the plate this season, albeit in a limited sample size. He burst onto the scene during last year's playoff run, slashing .367/.441/.583 with 22 total hits.

Toronto was hoping he could become a staple in the lineup as a corner outfielder. When Anthony Santander was announced to miss significant time, Barger was expected to fill in right field. Now, he'll not only miss all of 2026, but he could miss the majority of 2027 depending on recovery time from the surgery.

Blue Jays Hampered by Injuries

Unfortunately, injury news like this has been a common occurrence for the Blue Jays this season. Guys like Cody Ponce, Jose Berrios, and Santander haven't been able to contribute, and now Barger joins the list.

Toronto's offense has been struggling, and now there aren't any significant reinforcements on the way. What started as a year filled with hope and playoff aspirations has quickly turned into a nightmare.

In the meantime, guys like Myles Straw, Davis Schneider, and Nathan Lukes will continue to play at the corner outfield spots. But the Blue Jays are running out of time in their 2026 season.