Blue Jays Send Adam Macko to the Texas Rangers in Exchange for Utility Infielder

The MLB trade deadline is here, and teams have been active on the trade market, including the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Sunday night, the Blue Jays traded starting pitcher Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for two prospects. About 12 hours later, they made a stunning move to acquire pitcher Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels and sent three prospects, including Arjun Nimmala, a highly touted young player.

It appears Toronto isn't done yet. Per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News and ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Blue Jays are trading reliever Adam Macko to the Texas Rangers for infielder Josh Smith and minor league pitcher Josh Stephan.

Who are the Blue Jays Getting in Josh Smith?

Texas Rangers shortstop Josh Smith tosses to first base. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith spent his entire major league career with the Rangers. His best quality is that he can play all over the field. In 2025, Smith played in 144 games and spent time at shortstop, second base, first base, and in the outfield.

He had a fantastic start to 2025, earning a spot at the top of the lineup, but his numbers dipped in July and August. Heading into 2026, Smith was the Opening Day second baseman, but he dealt with a right glute strain in May and was sidelined for a month.

Players like Ezequiel Duran, Nicky Lopez, and Justin Foscue emerged for Texas, and by the time Smith returned to the team, his spot in the lineup was taken. This season, Smith is hitting .213 with eight RBIs.

The 28-year-old will get a fresh start with the Blue Jays. Smith provides quality defense, is a decent contact hitter, and can get on base. He posted a .337 and .335 on-base percentage the last two seasons.

Toronto is also getting a minor league starting pitcher in Stephan. He has a 5.44 ERA with 97 strikeouts over 21 starts.

Blue Jays Part Ways With Macko

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Adam Macko delivers a pitch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Toronto's end, they're parting ways with Macko. The 25-year-old made his major league debut in May and pitched a scoreless inning. He has a 4.91 ERA this year, with his struggles coming in July. He allowed multiple runs in four consecutive relief outings.

Ultimately, this is a low-cost trade for both sides. The Rangers are getting a young reliever with some upside, and the Blue Jays are acquiring a helpful utility player that John Schneider can plug and play anywhere in the field.

It's unclear what else Toronto's front office has up its sleeve, but another move could be in the works before the 6 p.m. ET deadline.