Toronto Blue Jays Trade Fan Favorite Kevin Gausman to Chicago Cubs

The Toronto Blue Jays are making their first major move of the trade deadline.

The Blue Jays are trading right-handed starting pitcher Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs, according to Ken Rosenthal and Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (subscription required). The complete return was not immediately reported. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that the return included infielder Ty Southisene and outfielder Brett Bateman, both of which are Cubs prospects.

The move ends Gausman’s five-year run in Toronto and confirms that the Blue Jays are willing to sell and cut off fat from the team in order to make a real postseason run in 2027.

Gausman made what became his final Toronto start Saturday, allowing one run across 5 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. He received a standing ovation from the Rogers Centre crowd as he left the field.

The 35-year-old finishes his 2026 Blue Jays season at 5-10 with a 4.38 ERA across 23 starts. His record and ERA reflected an up and down season, but his 3.51 FIP and continued ability to generate swings-and-misses suggested he remained a useful deadline target.

Toronto Moves a Veteran Presence

Kevin Gausman tips his hat as he leaves the dugout to warm up before playing the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gausman signed a five-year, $110 million contract with Toronto before the 2022 season and became one of the franchise’s most successful free-agent additions. He led the American League with 237 strikeouts in 2023, finished third in Cy Young Award voting and helped the Blue Jays reach the World Series in 2025.

Chicago acquires an experienced starter capable of providing innings in a postseason rotation without needing to serve as its ace. Gausman becomes a free agent after the season, making him a mercenary for the Cubs.

Toronto acquired Jameson Taillon from Chicago earlier Sunday, giving the Blue Jays another veteran starter before moving Gausman.