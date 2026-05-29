Blue Jays Share Important Injury Updates on Multiple Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays are picking up steam as they head into June. Despite the injuries, John Schneider's team has won three of its last four series. However, Thursday was filled with several roster moves.

Toronto's No. 26 prospect, Charles McAdoo, and reliever Connor Seabold were added to the major league roster. This news corresponded with reliever Chase Lee being optioned to Triple-A and infielder Lenyn Sosa being added to the 10-day injured list.

It appears that more reinforcements could be on the way. There are several key arms on the shelf, and the Blue Jays provided updates on their pitchers, all via MLB.com.

Tyler Rogers Update

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Tyler Rogers gets ready to throw a pitch. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

In the bottom of the eighth inning on Thursday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, Rogers was struck in the foot by a 113 mph ground ball off the bat of Pete Alonso. Louis Varland replaced him and recorded the four-out save. However, the X-rays on Rogers came back negative.

Max Scherzer Update

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer pitches. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Scherzer has been sidelined since April 25th with right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation. It appears that he is getting closer to a return. Scherzer will begin a rehab assignment on Sunday with Triple-A Buffalo. He's expected to throw 40-60 pitches according to Schneider.

The 41-year-old had been struggling before hitting the injured list. He's posted a 9.64 ERA over five starts this season. He's either pitched six innings or has been unable to pitch through the third inning. Hopefully, Scherzer can tweak a few things and be a positive contribution to the starting rotation.

Dylan Cease Update

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws a pitch. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Cease exited Sunday's start against the Pittsburgh Pirates and was later placed on the 15-day injured list with a mild left hamstring strain. He's been playing catch, but the hope is that he can throw a bullpen before Toronto's series with Baltimore concludes on Sunday.

It cannot be stated enough how important Cease is to this pitching staff, and getting back their elite arm would be huge to sustain their recent success.

Joe Mantiply Update

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Joe Mantiply delivers a pitch. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Mantiply is currently on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation. Per Arden Zwelling of the Blue Jays on Sportsnet, Mantiply is going to have arthroscopic surgery to clean up some damage after receiving a second opinion on his left knee. There is currently no operation date or recovery timeline, but Schneider said that it isn't season-ending.

Other Injury Updates

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) celebrates hitting a home run. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Yimi García (2025 elbow surgery) will throw a bullpen session on Friday, and the next step could be another live batting practice or a rehab game. Reliever Tommy Nance (right forearm discomfort) will also throw a bullpen on Friday.

Starting pitcher Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation) threw two innings on May 25th in his first rehab game and will pitch again on Sunday with Single-A Dunedin. On the offensive side, catcher Alejandro Kirk (left thumb fracture) will take on-field batting practice on Friday in Florida and could begin rehab games soon after.