Blue Jays Starting Lineup Set for Clash With Pirates Phenom Paul Skenes

The Toronto Blue Jays bested the Pittsburgh Pirates in the series opener on Friday, and good thing they did, because they have a very tall task set for Saturday. Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes is set to take the mound in Toronto, so the Blue Jays better be ready.

The Blue Jays are playing more competitive baseball as of late after a tough start to the 2026 campaign. The reigning American League champions go into Saturday with a three-game winning streak, looking to knock off the likes of Skenes and Cam Schlittler in the same week.

Starting Lineup Reveal

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and left fielder Yohendrick Pinango (24) celebrate a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Here's who Toronto manager John Schneider entrusts to take hacks against Skenes, with the first pitch set for 3:07 PM EST.

1. DH George Springer

2. CF Daulton Varsho

3. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

4. LF Yohendrick Pinango

5. RF Jesus Sanchez

6. 3B Ernie Clement

7. SS Andrés Giménez

8. 2B Lenyn Sosa

9. C Tyler Heineman

Springer helped the cause on Friday night, driving in two with one hit on the day. He's looking to improve that batting average (.203), and if he does, he'd better hope it starts today. The Blue Jays should expect to strikeout vs Skenes, but they have to take advantage of the mistakes Skenes is bound to make.

As a team, Pittsburgh struck out 15 Blue Jays in the series opener, with every batter in the lineup striking out at least once, unless your name is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Guerrero Jr is looking to get his power back, and taking Skenes deep would be the confidence the bona fide MVP candidate needs.

Starting Pitcher Breakdowns

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) throws a pitch at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Patrick Corbin takes the bump for Toronto, looking to break a two-game streak in which he's allowed three runs. In his last outing against the New York Yankees, Corbin went 4.0 innings, walking three, striking out three, and allowing one home run.

On the season, Corbin holds a 4.23 ERA. However, pitching at Rogers Centre hasn't been his favorite thing to do this season, holding a 6.23 ERA in front of the Blue Jays' fans. His last home outing was against the Tampa Bay Rays, in which he allowed nine hits in 4.1 innings of work.

Skenes enters the game, taking the mound for Pittsburgh, coming off an outing where he allowed five earned runs against the Philadelphia Phillies. That should motivate the offense to jump on Skenes early, because if he settles in, it could be a long day at the office.