Why Blue Jays Fans Should Watch Progress of Top 30 Infield Prospect

The Toronto Blue Jays want to get back to the playoffs, but a myriad of injuries is holding them down as they enter the weekend.

Toronto was in a similar position last year at this time — minus the injuries. By June, they started a rally that helped them reach the World Series for the first time since the 1993 season before they suffered a crushing defeat in seven games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Perhaps the Blue Jays turn things around. Perhaps not. If they don’t, they some serious decisions may need to be made based on several factors, including payroll.

That’s where Blue Jays Top 30 prospect and infielder Josh Kasevich comes in.

Why Josh Kasevich Figures in Blue Jays’ Future

MLB Pipeline listed Kasevich as Toronto’s prospect to watch at Triple-A Buffalo. That’s based on how the 25-year-old has played this season. Through 44 games he’s slashed .293/.366/.384 with one home run and 18 RBI. He’s playing like he’s on the cusp of a call-up. But there’s no room for him — at least right now.

But the next two months the Blue Jays intend to fight through their injuries and stay in the race for the playoffs. But the All-Star break in July may present a fork in the road up the middle, one that could help save Toronto money down the line.

Toronto has an above average, but costly, middle infielder in Andrés Giménez. The AL Gold Glove winner has seen his bat bounce back after an awful 2025, as he’s slashed .241/.274/.392 with five home runs and 27 RBI in 46 games. When the Blue Jays traded for him, they inherited his seven-year, $106 million deal. The franchise is on the hook for the next three seasons, with a club option in 2030.

Finding a taker for the remainder of the deal will be tough. But, if the Blue Jays aren’t in contention, moving his deal to a contender that could use his glove at either shortstop or second base makes sense, especially if they’re a major-market team that can give Toronto a sizeable return.

A deal like that would pave the way for Kasevich, who saw his trajectory altered in 2025 but would be a far cheaper option up the middle, to make his debut.

Kasevich is in his fourth full season in the Blue Jays system after a cup of coffee at Class A Dunedin after he was selected in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft out of Oregon. Since then, he’s made steady progress through the system through the 2024 season, reaching Buffalo. But an injury put him on the Bisons’ 60-day injured list to start last season, and he wasn’t activated until mid-August.

That injury forced him to step back. Last year in 42 games he slashed .228/.331/.243 with no home runs and 12 RBI. That put a damper on his breakthrough in 2024 as he slashed .296/.348/.385 with six home runs and 64 RBI at Double-A New Hampshire and Buffalo.